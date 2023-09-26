Swiss insurer to employ Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud for increased productivity, enhanced customer service, and to position for the future

The Vaudoise Insurance Group (Vaudoise), one of the leading private Swiss insurers, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Vaudoise has chosen Guidewire InsuranceSuite operating on Guidewire Cloud to power its core operating systems.

Vaudoise will implement InsuranceSuite in several stages, starting with claims operations for their motor line of business. This will be followed by deployment to all P&C lines of business for claims operations and policy administration.

"We chose Guidewire as a robust and agile cloud platform to enable us to improve our operational processes and power the digitalization of our business for the benefit of our customers and employees," said Stanislas Bressange, Chief Transformation Officer Vaudoise. "By deploying Guidewire in the cloud, we will be able to benefit from a reliable, scalable technological base thanks to regular updates, while reinforcing business continuity."

"Our business strategy is dependent on our ability to use modern technology as we position for the future and adapt to changing market demand," said Patrick Streit, Head of P&C Insurance Vaudoise. "With the help of Guidewire, we aim to deliver enriched value to our agents and customers through improved time-to-market with flexible products."

"Vaudoise is known for their personalized approach to customers and for understanding their needs in a cooperative culture, with a clear focus on sustainable initiatives and social engagement," said Will McAllister, Managing Director EMEA, Guidewire. "Vaudoise is Guidewire's first cloud customer in the DACH region, and we are honored that they have selected Guidewire Cloud as the platform to continue delivering the best products and services for the specific needs of their agencies and customers."

About the Vaudoise Insurance Group

Vaudoise Insurance is the only private, independent insurance company with its headquarters in French-speaking Switzerland. It is one of the ten largest private insurers on the Swiss market. Founded in 1895, Vaudoise has recognized expertise in all insurance, pension, and asset management-related segments. At its agencies, clients receive a local service, both for advice and settling claims. The Group employs almost 1,800 people, around a hundred of whom are currently in training. True to its cooperative origins, it pays a share of its profits to insurance customers through premium rebates. In 2023, this redistribution amounted to 43 million CHF. The equity securities of Vaudoise Insurance Holding Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker VAHN.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform general insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com

