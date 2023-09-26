Fibocom Wireless Inc.: Fibocom to Pace Up the 5G FWA in the Middle East and Africa with Newly Launched FG360-MEA, Bringing Experience-first 5G Connectivity

The MediaTek T750-based 5G module FG360 has enabled seamless connectivity for FWA devices and brought a premium 5G experience for end users worldwide. To even the digital divide at the global scale, Fibocom launched the FG360-MEA 5G module dedicated for the 5G FWA deployment in the Middle East and Africa.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announces a regional version of FG360 5G module series, the variant FG360-MEA is designed to support the frequency bands in the Middle East and Africa, allowing telecom operators and device manufacturers to deploy the 5G solution in a fast and cost-effective manner.

Fibocom FG360-MEA is a high-performance Sub-6GHz 5G module tailor-made for the Middle East and Africa market. Incorporating optional 6 or 8 antenna configurations, along with 2 x 2.5G SGMII and 4 x PCIe Gen 3 on the interface settings, allowing customers to apply flexible hardware designs based on the diversified market demands. By leveraging the 2CC CA (Carrier Aggregation) capability with a bandwidth of 200MHz, FG360-MEA delivers an optimal 5G experience with enhanced speed, greater capacity, and reduced network latency for terminals such as CPE, ODU, gateways, routers as well as industrial and medical devices.

"Driven by the exploration of service offerings requiring high bandwidth and low latency and the availability of a wide range of devices at attractive price points. Middle East and North Africa market remains strong growth in 5G subscriptions and forecasts to see these account for 32 percent of the total in 2028, as more countries issue licenses and spectrum to enable 5G network investment." According to the Ericsson Mobility Report released in June 2023. By launching the FG360-MEA, Fibocom enriches the 5G module solution with a comprehensive capability to accelerate the commercialization of 5G FWA in the Middle East and Africa markets.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that the FG360-MEA module also allows end devices to enjoy dramatically faster wireless connections with the combination of high-speed 5G + Wi-Fi 6 by addressing the configurations of MT7915+MT7975 reaching up to AX1800/AX3600, and the engineering sample of FG360-MEA is now available.

"We are proud to launch the next trailblazing 5G wireless module in the Middle East and Africa region and provide support to innovative Mobile Broadband devices by our market-leading technology experts", says Lars Thyroff, General Manager of Fibocom Wireless EU GmbH. "By adopting multiple optimizations on FG360-MEA, the module solution will bring Gigabit wireless experience to both individual and enterprise users in the local market."

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules and IoT solutions. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

Find out the latest news at www.fibocom.com, and follow us on LinkedIn /X /Facebook /Youtube.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1756809/LOGO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fibocom-to-pace-up-the-5g-fwa-in-the-middle-east-and-africa-with-newly-launched-fg360-mea-bringing-experience-first-5g-connectivity-301938377.html