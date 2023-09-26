Sectigo Platinum Sponsor of Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2023

Sectigo Executives to Highlight the Importance of Certificate Lifecycle Management For Shortening Certificate Lifespans

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sectigo®, a global leader in automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), and digital certificates, today announced it is sponsoring and speaking at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, 2023, in London, UK. Sectigo executives will discuss the importance of organizations using CLM technology to resolve management issues arising from shortening digital certificate lifespans.



The Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, which takes place from September 26-28, helps security and risk management leaders and practitioners to continuously improve the flexibility and responsiveness of security risk management techniques and technology to achieve mission-critical objectives. Sectigo, a Platinum Sponsor of this event (booth #341), will be hosting live demos showcasing how Sectigo Certificate Manager (SCM), the industry's best-in-class Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform delivers enterprises a strong foundation of digital trust, enabling them to prepare for the continued reduction of digital certificate validity periods.

Many organizations still take a manual approach to certificate lifecycle management. As today's threats increasingly exploit user and device identity vulnerabilities, this manual approach to digital certificate management will compound IT team workloads and hamper visibility into all digital identities. Ultimately, creating risk of outage or exploitation.

"As certificate lifespans shorten, IT teams without proper management solutions will struggle with the rising need for more digital certificates to maintain security," said Nick France, Chief Technology Officer, Sectigo. "Enterprises that lack a robust, and automated solution for Certificate Lifecycle Management will be unable to take advantage of the increased levels of security afforded by short-life certificates, and significantly increase the risk of outage and data breaches."

The Sectigo team will be conducting on-demand demos throughout the event to showcase how Sectigo Certificate Manager, Sectigo's best-in-class CLM platform, overcomes the risk IT teams face when taking a manual approach to certificate management.

Nick France (CTO, Sectigo) "90 Day Certificate Validity - Are You Ready?"

Join Nick France, CTO at Sectigo, on Thursday 28th September from 1.30pm - 2pm.

Sectigo's Chief Technology Officer, Nick France, will be addressing security and risk management leaders at the event, looking ahead at the upcoming requirement for 90-day certificate lifespans. Designed to help IT leaders future-proof their certificate management practices against 90-day certificate validity, this session will explore the history of shortening certificate lifespans and educate attendees on the steps they can take to prepare.

