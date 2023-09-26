Sunmaxx PVT, a photovoltaic-thermal solar module specialist, has started building an automated 50 MW module factory near Dresden, Germany.Sunmaxx has started building a highly automated factory on the site of an existing production facility in Ottendorf-Okrilla, near Dresden, Germany. The German photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) module manufacturer said that the factory has an annual capacity of 50 MW, or 120,000 modules per year. It claimed that it is currently the world's largest PVT production facility. Sunmaxx plans to switch on the first production line this year. It said that it aims to reach ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...