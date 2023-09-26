World's largest independent health agency cracks the code on authentic integration model for life-sciences clients across the region

Klick Health today shared new details about the ongoing build-out of its global ecosystem, differentiated by its singular focus on health and improved patient outcomes, authentic integration modus operandi, and longstanding commitment to providing unmatched client experience. The large independent agency announced its UK-based leadership team for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The news follows the appointment of EMEA Managing Director Jennifer Lambert and debut of Klick's Asia-Pacific (APAC) hub in Singapore.

Lambert is joined in the London hub by industry veterans Ankita Batla, January Coyle, Preeti Moseman, Tara Page, Michael Smith, and Adrian Swift, as the team celebrates 13 wins at last week's Creative Floor Awards and its stellar showing at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

"We are thrilled to be building the most innovative life sciences agency model EMEA has ever seen. While most global agencies tend to force-fit their services together, Klick teams are integrated from the start. Based on our clients' needs, we provide them with bespoke end-to-end services to ensure authentic and borderless solutions," Lambert said. "I am proud of the work our team is doing. In Preeti, Tara, Michael, Adrian, Ankita, and January, we have proven leaders from both the agency and client side, who deliver solutions that amplify our clients' success."

Lambert introduced Klick's EMEA leadership team:

Preeti Moseman Senior Creative Lead, EMEA

Moseman marks her return to the UK as Senior Creative Lead in London, following two years serving as a Creative Director on Klick's New York team. An award-winning creative with over 16 years of industry experience, Moseman previously held positions at London agencies, EG+ (TBWA) and Wunderman, where she worked for a range of clients, including GSK, Johnson Johnson, Pepsico, and Microsoft. Within the healthcare sector specifically, she has played senior creative roles on global launches in immunology, vaccines, and women's health.

"I joined Klick because its drive for innovation aligns with my passion for crafting engaging experiences," Moseman said. "With a multitude of diverse, global perspectives and reach, Klick offers the perfect stage to foster creativity, build impactful cross-functional teams, and collaborate on successful campaigns for our clients."

Tara Page Vice President, Head of Client Success, EMEA

Heading up Klick's UK-based Client Success team, Page is a veteran healthcare communications professional with over 25 years in the field, and is responsible for delivering an exceptional end-to-end client experience. Prior to joining Klick, Page was Global Director, Client Engagement at VMLY&R Health London, preceded by Managing Director, Sudler London, where she collaborated with top-tier pharmaceutical and biotech companies across brand lifecycles, covering therapeutic areas including, cardiovascular, hematology, oncology, and rare diseases.

"Being part of building a global life sciences agency from the ground-up and being surrounded by exceptionally kind and talented people is incredibly exciting. I'm loving the collaborative environment and the bright minds at Klick, as we work with our clients to enhance health outcomes and patients' lives in EMEA and around the world," explained Page.

Michael SmithScience Regulatory Director, EMEA

Bringing more than 17 years of experience leading in-house regulatory and healthcare compliance teams at pharmaceutical companies, Smith joins the agency world as Klick's newest Science Regulatory Director, EMEA. He previously served as Allergan's Director of Regulatory Affairs for the UK and Ireland. Smith has worked across aesthetic medicine, cosmetics, dermatology, medical devices, movement disorders, neurosciences, ophthalmology, and OTC, with extensive experience in UK, EU, and EMEA regulations to help ensure HCP and consumer-focussed campaigns are compliant. Smith excels in managing the complex requirements of healthcare compliance, ensuring creative teams are able to push boundaries and exceed expectations, while maintaining promotional compliance.

"I was drawn to the Klick's team enthusiasm, professionalism, and regulatory rigour," Smith said. "I'm excited for the opportunity to build our UK-based science and regulatory team, and serve our clients as part of the single, largest medical team integrated across a full-service agency."

Adrian Swift Vice President, Project Management, EMEA

With over 20 years of experience in delivery and project management roles, Swift joins Klick as Vice President, Project Management, EMEA. A seasoned leader who has worked on brands, including Coca-Cola, Centrica, and Unilever, he is adept in agile processes and managing projects for timely delivery. During his previous role as Managing Partner and EMEA PMO at Ogilvy, Swift worked on large accounts like IBM, Nestle, and The Nightingale Hospital, and led the agency's consolidation of three regional markets into a global hub. One of his proudest career highlights was leading the team who helped expedite the establishment of temporary hospitals in the UK during the pandemic.

"My ultimate professional goal has always been to create a meaningful impact. Joining Klick and contributing to the development of something great in EMEA is an incredible opportunity to do so," Swift said. "I'm thrilled to be part of a company that has a true entrepreneurial spirit and unique workplace culture, and eager to share my expertise in fostering agile mindsets to ensure our clients' success."

To further support Klick's ongoing global expansion, Lambert also shared the following additions to the London-based team:

Ankita Batla, MBBS, MBA Senior Vice President, Medical Strategy, Global

With over two decades of experience in patient engagement, health communications, and medical strategy, as well as a medical degree and an MBA, Dr. Batla specializes in research, strategy, and behaviour-change communication within pharmaceuticals, nutrition, health services, and public health and patient groups. As Klick's Senior Vice President, Medical Strategy, Global, she focuses on the medical strategy needs of Klick's growing number of international clients. She has also held senior medical roles at other UK-based agencies, including VMLY&R Health and WPP's System Analytic. Prior to moving into healthcare communications, Dr. Batla served as a resident doctor in hospitals' general medicine, pediatrics, public health, and neurology departments. As a leading expert in patient advocacy, she has served as a guest lecturer at top educational institutions in the UK, including the London School of Hygiene Tropical Medicine, UCL Business School for Health UK, and University of West London. She is currently also pursuing her Masters degree in public health.

"A doctor by training and a patient advocate at heart, I love making connections between the numbers in science and the lived realities of people. At Klick, I have a work family that believes in this ethos," Dr. Batla said. "Having worked and lived in different parts of the world has also given me a unique perspective in tackling health challenges and inequities across markets, and developing innovative creative strategies that can maximise access"

January CoyleSenior Vice President, Global Strategy Enablement

Playing a key role on Klick Health's holistic Strategy leadership team, Coyle joins its London hub as Senior Vice President, Global Strategy Enablement to ensure the effective coordination of strategy across Klick's global markets and regions in EMEA, APAC, and LATAM. With over 20 years of experience in life sciences market research, KOL consulting, and advertising, Coyle most recently led a strategy team in Klick's New York office for over three years. She previously served as Saatchi Saatchi Wellness Senior Vice President, Director of Engagement Strategy for over six years. She has worked with a wide range of brands from pre-launch through LOE across therapeutic areas that include cardiovascular, metabolic, rare disease, and oncology, focussing on reaching key stakeholders in novel and engaging ways.

"It was the people and people-first culture that initially brought me to Klick. Now, I'm beyond excited to help scale the Klick magic in other markets and drive meaningful experiences for HCPs, patients, and their involved loved ones in partnership with our clients."

Global momentum going strong

Today's announcement follows Klick joining the Healthcare Communications Council (HCC), one of the five European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA) councils, and it highlights the latest in a long line of global hires over the last year, as the agency continues to expand across APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. In June, Klick welcomed veteran agency leaders Mitchell Tan, Dr. Shraddha Tawate, Dr. Nevil Chimon, and Alvin Yeo to its APAC hub in Singapore.

"We are energized by our global momentum and how EMEA clients are responding to our unique agency model, end-to-end offerings, and success-driven approach," Klick Health President Ari Schaefer said. "We're excited by what the future holds."

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world's largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences. For over 25 years, Klick has been laser-focused on developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to maximize their full market potential as a core commercialization partner. Recognized by leading global advertising authorities, Klick was named 2023 Independent Agency of the Year by Clio Health; its work has also been celebrated by Cannes Lions, D&AD, The One Show, Art Directors Club, Clios, New York Festivals Health, and the Webbys. Follow Klick Health on LinkedIn and for more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com.

About Klick Group

The Klick Group of companies-Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst and btwelve), Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs-is an ecosystem of brilliant talent collectively working to maximize their people's and clients' full potential. Established in 1997, Klick has teams across North America, with offices in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto; global hubs in London, São Paulo, and Singapore; and plans to open more offices in Basel, Buenos Aires, Munich, Paris, and Tokyo. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. Over the last two years alone, the company has been recognized with almost 30 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, FORTUNE's Best Workplaces in New York, and FORTUNE's Best Workplaces in Advertising.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230919111057/en/

Contacts:

PR@Klick.com