SWING Software: SWING Seascape 3 Accelerates Lotus Notes Domino Decommissioning

SPLIT, CROATIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / SWING Software has just released Version 3.0 of Seascape for Notes - a comprehensive data extraction, migration, and archiving tool for legacy Lotus Notes databases (today HCL Notes and Domino).

Focus on automation, speed, and reliability in large-scale data transformations

Companies often keep inactive Lotus Notes databases or backups for years

Incomplete or delayed migrations make organizations vulnerable to a variety of risks

Companies tend to keep legacy systems like Lotus Notes and HCL Domino with their NSF databases, running for years after they claim to have transitioned to new systems. This is because they still need access to the data stored in those inactive databases.

Seascape for Notes extracts data from Lotus Notes databases and saves the content and data in open-standard formats: PDF, HTML, XML, JSON. The original content is fully preserved; i.e., application views, documents, layouts, links, and metadata.

The new version of Seascape for Notes is focused on making large-scale data transformations faster, more automated, and more reliable. It can now extract, transform, and archive data from Lotus Notes databases up to twice as fast as the previous version, while still preserving the original content formatting with full fidelity.

"Seascape for Notes 3.0 makes it a lot easier for companies to finally decommission their old Notes/Domino systems and databases," said David Jakelic, CEO of SWING Software. "Migrating to a new platform can be complex and time-consuming, so we wanted to make data migration and archiving as simple as possible."

Seascape for Notes offers a variety of archiving options, including portable Web Archives that can be hosted locally or on a file share, without requiring any additional servers. Organizations can also use a built-in Seascape feature to upload the extracted data to SharePoint. Additionally, Seascape Flex server can be used to extend the capabilities of standalone Web Archives.

About SWING Software

SWING Software delivers content transformation and archiving software to over 1,000 organizations worldwide. Its solutions for leading collaborative platforms are helping companies across 60 countries worldwide make their document production, publishing, and archiving processes more efficient. For more information, visit www.swingsoftware.com.

