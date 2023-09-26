Arthur D. Little (ADL) has published Getting Real the latest edition of its innovation magazine PRISM. The second edition of 2023 focuses on the importance of taking a considered, practical approach to new innovations such as AI.

The magazine features nine key articles:

Taking control of AI customizing your own knowledge bots The lead article explains how companies can bridge the corporate knowledge gap by creating their own internal AI models.

Simulating strategy the real potential of the Industrial Metaverse Separate from the consumer Metaverse, the article explains what the Industrial Metaverse is and the benefits it delivers.

Rethinking product connectivity: how data can transform services and customer experience Data and the Internet of Things enables new revenue streams but success requires a strategic approach to product connectivity.

Small modular reactors the missing piece in the energy transition puzzle? Small modular nuclear reactors are seeing a resurgence of interest. What needs to happen to finally make them a reality?

How to build and scale a multi-billion dollar digital-first challenger brand Fast-growing challenger brands now scale in months rather than years. What lessons can traditional players learn?

Charting the course: navigating the journey to national digital economy transformation - Based on in-depth benchmark global research this article outlines how countries can differentiate and ensure competitiveness through digitalization.

Democratizing tech: how Digital Public Goods can benefit citizens, governments, and business Open Digital Public Goods platforms digitize basic government services increasing efficiency and reducing inequality. What are the opportunities for businesses and governments?

Hydrogen: the electroshock to the energy transition Hydrogen offers enormous potential for decarbonization. The article explains the challenges and how companies should incorporate it into their strategies.

CEO interview: Pascal De Buck, CEO, Fluxsys Fluxys is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in Europe. Its CEO, Pascal De Buck explains how the company is transforming to meet future energy needs.

Ignacio García Alves, Global Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Arthur D. Little, comments: "Even the most hard-headed executive can be susceptible to hype when it comes to the latest technologies and innovations. This issue of PRISM highlights the importance of taking a practical approach to embrace new opportunities without losing focus on reality."

