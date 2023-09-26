Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Jericho Energy Ventures' Portfolio Company H2U Achieves Unprecedented Performance and Durability with Non-Iridium Catalysts

Non-Iridium Materials Tackle Supply Chain Hurdles for Sustainable Hydrogen Production

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTC PINK:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, H2U Technologies ("H2U"), a next-generation electrolyzer developer, has reported results from durability tests on new, lower-cost, iridium-free catalyst materials that demonstrate a projected lifetime of 25,000 hours .

JEV co-led H2U's 2021 Series A financing alongside Dolby Family Ventures, Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) and Motus Ventures, and also has an appointee to H2U's Board of Directors.

H2U's new durability test results represent a significant milestone and address supply chain bottlenecks for sustainable hydrogen production with Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers.

Discovering non-iridium catalysts for commercial applications has been challenging, as novel materials often degrade rapidly under the harsh acidic conditions of the oxygen evolution reaction (OER). For perspective, the best iridium-free catalysts known to date offer lifetimes of approximately 1,000 to 1,400 hours. With a baseline of over 4,000 hours of continuous operation thus far, H2U's iridium-free catalysts, tested at 10x higher current density, are demonstrating projected lifetimes of over 25,000 hours. H2U catalysts are projected to last at least six years for targeted applications, such as in PEM electrolyzers paired with curtailed renewables.

H2U's innovative catalysts are cost-effective and more readily available than iridium. Utilizing these affordable alternatives expands the possibilities for electrolyzer stack design, enabling H2U to explore avenues unrestricted by ultra-thin catalyst layers and low usage of catalysts. H2U believes this flexibility should significantly reduce capital expenses, producing more affordable delivered hydrogen.

The full H2U news release regarding its milestone durability tests can be viewed at: https://www.h2utechnologies.com/post/h2u-achieves-unprecedented-performance-and-durability-with-non-iridium-catalysts .

For more information about H2U's pioneering work in discovering long-lasting, low-cost catalyst materials for hydrogen production, visit H2Utechnologies.com . H2U can also be found on LinkedIn and X/ Twitter .



Photo: Dr. Zachary Ifkovits, Electrochemical Test Engineer, evaluates low-cost iridium alternatives on one of the 20-plus catalyst test stations at H2U's facility in Chatsworth, CA



About H2U Technologies, Inc.

H2U Technologies is a California-based developer of low-capital-cost, iridium-free proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that are particularly suited for pairing with renewable energy sources. The company leverages its Catalyst Discovery Engine (CDE) capabilities to develop novel catalysts for use in its electrolyzer systems. The world-class technology featured in H2U Technologies' products stems from ten years of research and development at Caltech, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy. For more information, visit https://www.h2utechnologies.com/.

About Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is an energy company positioned for the current energy transitions; owning, operating and developing both traditional hydrocarbon JV assets and advancing the low-carbon energy transition, with active investments in hydrogen. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies , delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry. We also hold strategic investments and board positions in H2U Technologies (a breakthrough electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyzer platform) and Supercritical Solutions (developing the world's first, high pressure, ultra-efficient electrolyzer). Jericho also owns and operates long-held producing oil and gas JV assets in Oklahoma which it is currently developing from cash flows in an effort to further increase production into the current elevated commodity price environment.

