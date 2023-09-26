Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.09.2023
Großer Schritt auf dem 137,6 Mrd.-Markt: Sensationelle mRNA-Studie! Mehr Antikörper, mehr Rendite?!
WKN: A0ER7M | ISIN: SE0001296542 | Ticker-Symbol: OCE
Frankfurt
26.09.23
08:12 Uhr
0,001 Euro
-0,002
-65,71 %
26.09.2023 | 12:10
97 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription unit of Cortus Energy AB (485/23)

With effect from September 27, 2023, the unit rights in Cortus Energy AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including October 06, 2023. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   CE UR                  
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020975712              
Order book ID:  305986                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        





With effect from September 27, 2023, the paid subscription unit in Cortus
Energy AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription unit         
Short name:   CE BTU                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020975720              
Order book ID:  305987                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
