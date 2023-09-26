Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription unit of Cortus Energy AB (485/23)

With effect from September 27, 2023, the unit rights in Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 06, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CE UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020975712 Order book ID: 305986 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 27, 2023, the paid subscription unit in Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription unit Short name: CE BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020975720 Order book ID: 305987 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB