The software manufacturer demonstrates how a Clean Core approach can accelerate the smooth transition to the new SAP product generation with its solution for automated invoice processing on SAP BTP.

At the SAP SBN User Conference taking place on 17./18. October 2023 in Oslo, visitors will be informed about the latest SAP product developments. The conference will also cover topics including Clean Core, AI-enabled technologies, hybrid scenarios, business innovation and future-proof business processes. The User Conference offers visitors a platform for knowledge exchange and networking with SAP experts and SAP partner companies.

SAP user companies are facing the transition to the new product generation in the foreseeable future. Therefore SAP encourages its customers to replace previous individual SAP landscapes based on user exits with a "clean core" characterized by standardization. The SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), which SAP envisages as the future basis for SAP business processes, meets all the requirements for this. It is the ideal solution for customer-specific processes.

xSuite provides two solutions on the SAP BTP. The first one is a business partner portal, which simplifies, among other things, digital supplier communication as a central platform for P2P processes. The second is a very new solution for accounts payable invoice automation, which was released at the SAPPHIRE conference in Orlando. Both solutions are suitable for any S/4HANA operating model: SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, Cloud Private Edition and on-premises installations. This streamlines any migration and provides SAP user companies with maximum flexibility.

Johanna Röman, Finance Systems Lead at Neptune Energy, will share insights on the collaboration and experiences with xSuite. The session (LOGISTIC track, 1:30-2:10 pm) will address the question how to build internal resilience in a changing world.

xSuite is an established provider of APIA solutions for the SAP market with strong expertise in the areas of e-invoicing, AI in invoice processing and holistic P2P processes. The software developer will present its solutions at the SBN User Conference 2023 on booth S1.

Event information:

SAP SBN User Conference 2023

Address: Nationaltheatret Konferansesenter, Haakon VIIs gate 9, Oslo, 0161, Norway Registration/information: https://sbn.no/catalog/products/sbn-conference-2023

About xSuite

With offices in Europe, Asia, and the U.S., experience across industries and multiple SAP solutions to boot, xSuite is a top innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows, providing software and implementing solutions for over 1,300 clients. The company has become a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes.

www.xsuite.com

