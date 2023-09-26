A Parent Media Co. Inc. Receives Funding Support to Accelerate Safe Streaming Technology Development

Industry-leading Safe Streaming service provider receives advisory services and significant funding to enhance streaming technology with innovative capabilities.

CALGARY, AB/ ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / A Parent Media Co. Inc. ("APMC"), the owner of Kidoodle.TV®, Glitch+, and Safe Exchange, is proud to announce that it will receive advisory services and up to $3 million in research and development funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program ("NRC IRAP"). The project will run for 18 months, with funding supporting APMC's cutting-edge development in streaming technology and safe and compliant interactive features, further strengthening its position as a leader in the Safe Streaming industry.









APMC has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with NRC IRAP, receiving support while the company continues to grow and dedicate itself to providing safe and engaging content for young audiences. Neil Gruninger, APMC President, highlighted the impact of NRC IRAP's support over the years:

"The support from NRC IRAP has been invaluable in allowing us to develop our unique Safe Streaming technologies and expand our reach. We are deeply grateful for their continued support and excited to accelerate our development plans, which will change the way families engage with our platforms."

The advisory services and multi-million dollar funding from NRC IRAP will enable APMC to advance its technology and reinforce its commitment to child safety and family values in the tech, advertising, AVOD, and content industries.

For more information about A Parent Media Co. Inc. and its innovative Safe Streaming technologies, visit www.aparentmedia.com.

About APMC

A Parent Media Co. Inc. is a family-based media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands, including Kidoodle.TV®, Glitch+, and Safe Exchange. Kidoodle.TV is a Safe Streaming service committed to providing children with a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind with every show* vetted by caring people committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices, including Miko 3. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.

*Content availability varies by location.

