Peraso, Inc.: Peraso Receives Initial EOL Purchase Orders Totaling $11.3 Million

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a leader in mmWave technology for 60GHz license-free and 5G licensed networks, today announced the Company has received purchase orders from multiple customers totaling $11.3 million. These non-cancelable orders represent last-time buys received to-date associated with the previously announced end-of-life ("EOL") program for the Company's memory integrated circuit products ("memory IC products"). Peraso has commenced fulfillment of these orders and expects shipments to extend through 2024.

"These EOL purchase orders provide us with increased visibility into our anticipated revenue and cash flow over the next several quarters," stated Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "Based on these initial orders, as well as customer forecasts, we continue to believe that total last-time buys will range from $15 to $20 million. Further, the higher margins associated with our memory IC products are expected to contribute to near-term improvement in our consolidated financial results. We expect the EOL program to generate significant cash flow beginning this year and continuing into 2025, as we focus on expanding the customer base for our market leading mmWave technology."

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz license free and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video, and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

