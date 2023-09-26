Mobile Global Esports Inc. Concludes the MOGO National Championship 2.0

WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. ("MOGO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MGAM), a mobile and social platform for collegiate esports tournaments, is pleased to announce that it has successfully produced the 'MOGO National Championship 2.0.' Following the virtual qualifiers, the championship event at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara, India, featured outstanding competitive play from 16 teams representing four geographic regions, marking a significant milestone in collegiate esports. MOGO produced the esports championship in cooperation with Elite Power Sports, which produced the national basketball, volleyball, and kabaddi university championships.

The championship rounds featured upsets, underdog victories and thrilling overtime matches, including one match that lasted 38 rounds. The week-long live, LAN event showcased the remarkable skill and determination of the participating student teams. What set this event apart was the exceptional pro-level experience that MOGO provided to all the participating teams.

In collaboration with Skyesports, which produced the championship event, and S8UL Esports, an Indian professional esports organization, MOGO achieved a new standard of excellence in collegiate esports. The professional gamers from S8UL played a demonstration match and encouraged the university teams. These partnerships not only added credibility but also elevated every aspect of the event to the highest professional level, which in turn helped make the MOGO National Championship 2.0 a resounding success.

"We are very pleased to have successfully concluded the MOGO National Championship 2.0," said Dave Pross, CEO of MOGO. "Our mission has always been to encourage the growth of esports at the collegiate level. The outcome, which was supported enthusiastically by Skyesports and S8UL, exemplifies our commitment to making competitive gaming a major part of collegiate events. We're excited to have witnessed the talents of the college teams that were on display, and I look forward to many more events like the MOGO National Championship 2.0 that will continue to elevate esports in India."

A documentary capturing the remarkable journey of the players and the behind-the-scenes production of the event was filmed by a professional documentary filmmaker. This documentary film will show what the players achieved, some of the obstacles along the way and serve as a testament to the growth and importance of collegiate esports in India.

India's esports industry is on a rapid ascent, as highlighted in the "Windows of Opportunity" report on India's Media and Entertainment industry by FICCI-EY. The report reveals that esports teams in India grew from 100,000 in 2021 to an estimated 125,000 in 2023.

The MOGO National Championship 2.0 featured a rigorous qualifiers stage, with over 100 teams registered to compete. The qualifiers were divided into four divisions: West, South, North, and Central, ensuring widespread participation across Indian universities. The 16 teams that qualified for the week-long live event battled through a single-elimination bracket, with the semifinals as the best of three and the finals the best of five. Chandigarh University was the eventual champion.

The list of colleges that competed in the final 16 included MIT WPU, Mumbai University, Pune University, SIES, JECRC University, DIT University, Poornima University, VIT Bhopal, Francis Xavier, SRM KTR, Manipal University, IIT Madras, Chandigarh University, IGNOU, Chitkara University and the host team that earned its place in the final 16, Lovely Professional University.

About MOGO

MOGO is an up-and-coming global esports company operating in India, the world's largest, fastest-growing and open digital market. By drawing on its unmatched network of gaming and university partners across the Indian subcontinent, MOGO convenes a wide variety of competitive, collegiate-level esports tournaments across India and delivers outsized value to gamers, colleges, distributors, brands and the wider esports ecosystem. In this way, MOGO not only creates business value, but also makes college sports newly accessible to many thousands of Indians, thereby advancing the wider India growth story.

