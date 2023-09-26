GC Powerhouse PCL Construction Chooses Industry-Leading STACK Construction Technologies as Its New Preconstruction Partner

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / STACK Construction Technologies, a pioneering cloud-based construction platform, announced today a strategic partnership with PCL Construction, a globally renowned 8 billion-dollar in work per year General Contractor, to optimize PCL's preconstruction process. PCL supports projects from small renovations to major sports complexes, and their team recognized a more powerful preconstruction solution was needed to support their continued growth and profitability.

"As we broaden our capabilities and move further into the GC space, this partnership validates that STACK is a serious player in construction technology," said Phil Ogilby, CEO and Co-Founder of STACK. "STACK is one of the most intuitive and collaborative preconstruction platforms in existence today. We're thrilled to be able to offer STACK's open API to help streamline the PCL workflow in a way that no other solutions on the market can."

The partnership is underscored by PCL and STACK's commitment to innovation in the construction industry. After a rigorous evaluation of the market and multiple competitor software solutions, PCL chose STACK based on the platform's data availability, cloud collaboration, data security, and integration capabilities. They are streamlining their preconstruction processes with STACK's innovative and hyper-accurate takeoff feature to enhance their estimating capabilities.

"As part of a modernization of our estimating solutions, experts within the PCL estimating team did a broad market scan for quantity takeoff solutions," said Brad Ens, Preconstruction Manager for PCL Construction in Calgary, Alberta. "Our hands-on approach of evaluating several competing products included functional verification that ultimately led us to select STACK as our tool of choice for quantity takeoff."

By leveraging STACK's open API, PCL is able to seamlessly integrate their existing workflow to produce better estimating data. Through the cloud-based platform, PCL will have unparalleled flexibility and accessible data, increasing the precision of estimates, minimizing manual processes, and supporting better-informed decision-making. With over 30 offices across the US, Canada, Australia, and the Caribbean, STACK will also further empower PCL's team collaboration.

"A key decision criterion for PCL was based on the fact that STACK is built on a modern cloud technology platform which enables improved collaboration during the quantity takeoff process," said Kevin Sundquist, Senior Relationship Manager, Business Technology at PCL Construction. "Equally important, STACK comes with a modern integration layer that allows us to realize efficiencies for our estimators by integrating takeoff into the rest of our estimating solution suite. This cloud-first approach aligns with our overall technology strategy, driving both technology and business efficiencies."

PCL is a powerhouse, consistently in Engineering News-Record's Top 15 List and boasting a range of projects from San Diego Airport's International Arrivals Terminal to Major League Soccer's Los Angeles-based BMO stadium. The partnership between PCL and STACK marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for two of the most innovative companies in construction, where data-driven decision-making and digital solutions are poised to revolutionize preconstruction processes. As industry leaders, both organizations are committed to delivering outstanding results, setting new standards for advancement, and accelerating growth.

"PCL has not only recognized us for our comprehensive, hyper-accurate takeoff solution, they've also recognized how we partner with them throughout the entire process," said Raymond DeZenzo, CFO of STACK. "STACK is a true partner. We are dedicated to understanding the unique needs and challenges of each project undertaken by PCL and then tailoring development, training, and support to ensure that our solution seamlessly integrates into PCL's existing business process."

