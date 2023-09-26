Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2023) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTC Pink: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a wholesale distribution and supply agreement (the "Wholesale Agreement") with National Cannabis Distribution ("NCD"), for exclusive wholesale distribution and supply in the Province of Saskatchewan. Glow also successfully shipped its first purchase order of its newly launched MOD THC Berry drops to NCD for the Saskatchewan market, building on its recent commercial launch in Ontario in August 2023[1].

"Saskatchewan offers unique growth prospects for Glow because, unlike other Canadian provinces, it has a private wholesale and retail cannabis distribution model. This model allows for a much faster route-to-market and greater flexibility in selection of SKUs available for sale," said Rob Carducci, Chief Commercial Officer, Glow LifeTech. "Our partnership with NCD allows us to quickly expand our distribution to their well-established network of retailers across the province."

NCD is a leading wholesaler in the Province of Saskatchewan, the only vertically integrated Province in the Canadian cannabis market. NCD distributes to over two-thirds of the market in Saskatchewan and continues to build a portfolio of products with a commitment to providing craft, artisan, and boutique licensed producers a proven path to market within Saskatchewan.

"National Cannabis Distribution is focused on curating the best assortment of products for our retail partners, and we look forward to offering Glow's innovative product lines to the Saskatchewan marketplace," said NCD General Manager, Brent McFadzen.

Under the terms of the Wholesale Agreement, NCD will act as the exclusive provincial wholesaler and distributor for Glow's portfolio of adult-use cannabis brands including MOD drops and .decimal capsules, to authorized private retailers in Saskatchewan for an initial period of two years.

Glow's MOD drops



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3920/181921_83c410db84d6faa6_001full.jpg

MOD drops are water-soluble cannabis extract drops with a burst of natural flavour (or flavourless versions), quick onset, and zero sugar. Packaged in a compact easy-to-dose squeeze dropper bottle, where 1 drop delivers 1 mg of cannabinoids, MOD gives consumers the freedom to customize your cannabis experience, your own way, whenever, wherever. It features Glow's 100% natural MyCell rapid onset technology for faster, more consistent absorption and great taste. MOD is setting a new standard for a more enjoyable and effective cannabis experience you can feel good about.

Recent News

The Company recently announced it has successfully completed its first production and shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS"), marking its entrance into the Canadian adult-use cannabis market. Full Story Here: https://bit.ly/3PIaSmm

SUBSCRIBE: For more information on Glow or to subscribe to the Company's mail list visit: https://www.glowlifetech.com/news

About Glow LifeTech Corp.

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

About National Cannabis Distribution Inc.:

NCD is a leading wholesaler in the Province of Saskatchewan, the only vertically integrated Province in the Canadian cannabis market. NCD distributes to over two-thirds of the market in Saskatchewan and continues to build a solid portfolio of products with a commitment to providing craft, artisan, and boutique licensed producers a proven path to market within Saskatchewan. With multiple exclusive distribution partnerships in Saskatchewan and strategic planning, NCD has positioned itself as a leader within the cannabis supply community.

Website: www.ncdcanada.ca



Contact:

James Van Staveren

Glow LifeTech Corp.

TF. 855-442-GLOW (4569)

ir@glowlifetech.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

[1] https://glowlifetech.com/news/glow-lifetech-successfully-completes-first-commercial-production-shipment-to-ontario-cannabis-store/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181921