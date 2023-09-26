Warnings about the need to decentralize Ukraine's electricity grid, made 10 years before the Russian invasion, fell on deaf ears at the time. In the wake of war, nations across Eastern and Central Europe are alive to the risks embodied in traditional energy networks.In 2012, as a board member of the Association of Alternative Fuel and Energy Market Participants of Ukraine, I took part in a meeting of renewables companies with the leadership of energy regulator the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities. The main topic was the development of home solar in Ukraine. Julia ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...