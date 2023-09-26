Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.09.2023
Großer Schritt auf dem 137,6 Mrd.-Markt: Sensationelle mRNA-Studie! Mehr Antikörper, mehr Rendite?!
WKN: A2P09K | ISIN: IE00BK9ZQ967 | Ticker-Symbol: 2IS
Tradegate
25.09.23
21:05 Uhr
190,10 Euro
+0,15
+0,08 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
186,15191,7015:30
188,05189,8015:31
26.09.2023
Healthy Spaces With Trane Technologies: Building a Net-Zero Future With CEO Dave Regnery

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Trane Technologies:

A Climate Week conversation about decarbonizing the built environment

Did you know 15% of global GHG emissions come from heating and cooling buildings? The great news is that technology exists today to significantly decarbonize the built environment. How will we get there? We start with crucial conversations like this one.

In this episode of the Healthy Spaces podcast, Trane Technologies Chair and CEO Dave Regnery and VP of Sustainability Scott Tew join us live from Climate Week New York to talk about the role of climate technology in building a healthier and more sustainable future. We are also joined by Avipsa Mahapatra, the Climate Campaign Lead at the Environmental Investigation Agency, who offers her perspective on what credible corporate action on climate looks like.

"I don't want someone to think that HVAC has not changed in the last hundred years," Dave said. "It's changed in the last five to seven years, pretty dramatically. And we all need to be able to take notice of it. And to start scaling technologies that exist today that will dramatically have an impact on the built environment."

Listen to the full episode as they talk about accelerating the decarbonization of the built environment, as well as empowering a skilled workforce. And discover why they're optimistic about a net-zero future.

Guests:

Dave Regnery, Chair and CEO, Trane Technologies
Scott Tew, Vice President, Sustainability, Trane Technologies
Avipsa Mahapatra, Climate Campaign Lead, Environmental Investigation Agency Host: Dominique Silva, Innovation Initiatives Leader, Trane Technologies

Subscribe: Find all episodes on your favorite podcast platforms:

Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts

Learn more about the Healthy Spaces with Trane Technologies podcast.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Trane Technologies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/787368/healthy-spaces-with-trane-technologies-building-a-net-zero-future-with-ceo-dave-regnery

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
