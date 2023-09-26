Germany's new solar installations surged to 1.05 GW in August, contributing to 8.99 GW of newly installed PV capacity for the first eight months of this year. This marks significant growth from the 4.8 GW installed during the same period in 2022.From pv magazine Germany Germany installed 1.056 MW of new PV capacity in August, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 640 MW in August 2022 and 1.2 GW in July 2023. In the first eight months of this year, developers connected 8.99 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 4.8 GW in the same ...

