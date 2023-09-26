Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Announces Shipment of 3.5 MW Simson-Maxwell Custom Generator to Nunavut

Unit to be Integrated in Existing Power System Servicing Important Region of Canada

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Simson-Maxwell, Ltd. ("Simson-Maxwell"), a majority-owned subsidiary of Viking Energy Group, Inc., Camber's wholly-owned subsidiary, recently shipped a 3.5 MW - SGW3505, Simson-Maxwell customized generator destined for Iqaluit, the capital city of Nunavut, the largest and northernmost Territory of Canada.

The SGW3505 will replace an older unit within an existing power plant managed by Qulliq Energy Corporation and assist with providing safe, reliable power to the City of Iqaluit, an important northern center in Canada. It is anticipated the SGW3505 will allow Qulliq Energy Corporation to experience fuel economy and emissions savings, as well as lower overall maintenance costs. The Iqaluit power plant also has other older engines which Simson-Maxwell hopes to replace in the same fashion at the appropriate time. This particular order was placed in October 2022 and shipped by Simson-Maxwell the week of September 18, 2023, as planned.

Aarron Dowler, President, Western Canada & CFO of Simson-Maxwell, commented, "I am so proud of our team. Executing this project truly was a collaborative effort and required expertise and input from members within all of our business segments. Shipping on-time was critical as delivery options to remote areas are limited, and in some cases, non-existent, after late fall."

Tom Jackson, Simson-Maxwell's President, Eastern Canada & VP of Sales, also added, "Our team's diversity is our strength, I am proud to be associated with such a strong group committed to the same goal of providing our customer with a solution that works."

About Simson-Maxwell Ltd.

Simson-Maxwell is a leading manufacturer and supplier of industrial engines, power generation products, services and custom energy solutions. The company provides commercial and industrial clients with efficient, flexible, environmentally responsible and clean-tech energy systems involving a wide variety of products, including: CHP (combined heat and power), tier 4 final diesel and natural gas industrial engines, as well as solar, wind, and energy storage. Simson Maxwell also designs and assembles a complete line of electrical control equipment including switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-Fuel and complete power generation production controls. Operating for over 80 years, Simson Maxwell's branch locations assist with servicing ~4,000 existing maintenance arrangements and meeting the energy and power-solution demands of the company's other customers. Simson Maxwell allows its customers the ability to take their power for granted and focus on what they do best.

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking"), Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States. Also through Viking, Camber holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

