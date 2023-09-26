Jaguar Health, Inc.: Napo Pharmaceuticals Supports Groundbreaking Study on Quality of Life for Cancer Patients and Survivors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / In an effort to shed light on the diverse and profound challenges faced by individuals living with a diagnosis or a history of cancer, Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo), a Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) family company, today announced they were proud to provide fiscal support for "More Than a Diagnosis: A Quality of Life Survey for Individuals with a Diagnosis or History of Cancer." The online, anonymous survey was an initiative of Advocates for Collaborative Education (ACE). The survey received over 500 responses and will offer a unique perspective on the experiences and priorities of those affected by cancer.

"While cancer treatments have advanced considerably since the advent and availability of targeted therapies, significant short- and long-term treatment side effects can be challenging or even devastating to an individual's quality of life," said Advocates for Collaborative Education founder Stacey Tinianov, MPH. "Our goal was to move beyond progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) statistics to quantify quality-of-life impacts across a large sampling of individuals with a diagnosis or history of cancer. We were thrilled to have Napo's support and hope these findings will inform research, clinical care, and the broader cancer community on what matters most to individuals and, potentially, how best to address quality-of-life impacts through improvements in supportive care."

"Napo and Jaguar were delighted to provide fiscal support for this survey. We are deeply committed to supporting the dignity and quality of life of cancer patients and their ability to stay on their prescribed cancer treatment so they can achieve an optimal outcome," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO. "We acknowledge the rigors of both short-term and perpetual treatment and do not believe any cancer therapy-related side effect, whether it is extreme fatigue, debilitating diarrhea, or chronic pain, should ever be viewed as 'acceptable' or 'tolerable.'"

Advocates for Collaborative Education co-created the survey with patients and survivors to design relevant questions whose answers may help the cancer ecosystem better understand the far-reaching impacts of a cancer diagnosis and treatment on quality of life. The results of this study are poised to transform the way we approach cancer care and support, potentially addressing not only the clinical aspects but also the physical, emotional, social, financial, and psychological impacts on those affected by this relentless disease.

About Jaguar Health:

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, and bowel incontinence. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states. Napo Pharmaceuticals' crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for preventive treatment of chemotherapy-induced overactive bowel (CIOB) in adults with cancer on targeted therapy. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com. For more information about Magdalena Biosciences, visit magdalenabiosciences.com.

