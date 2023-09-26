Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' Airobotics Completes Optimus Drone Infrastructure Proof-of-Concept at Major Seaport in Israel

First of its kind use of drones in maritime security conducted with the Israel Port Company (IPC), which is responsible for commercial seaports in Israel

Optimus System was successfully tested as an integrated surveillance tool, assisting with port security efforts, reducing response time, and cutting the cost of manned security boats

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Airobotics has successfully completed a proof-of-concept (PoC) of the Optimus Drone Infrastructure in the Haifa port area. The PoC was conducted with the Israel Port Company (IPC), which is responsible for planning, development, construction, maintenance, and enhancement of Israel's commercial seaports in Haifa, Ashdod, and Eilat. With the successful completion of the PoC, Airobotics and IPC will be working on advancing the deployment of Optimus in the Haifa port area.

The Haifa port area is the most complicated port compound in Israel, consisting of seven ports and corporations dealing with various types of cargo - containers, general cargo, automobiles, bulk, grain, chemicals, cement, and more. IPC, which is responsible for the security of the entire port area, has tested Airobotics' Optimus System as an integral component in the security array of the port. Currently, IPC is using crewed speed boats to escort and verify the different vessels sailing in the port area. With the Optimus system, IPC aims to increase the visibility of maritime traffic and reduce the number of dispatches of crewed boats. "We are pleased with the outcome of the PoC in Haifa Port," said Eric Brock, Chairman, and CEO of Ondas. "The Optimus System has proven its capabilities in a challenging environment, and we now look forward to offering our solutions to other seaports in the U.S. and other regions worldwide."

"The Israel Ports Company is conducting an innovative pilot project, the first of its kind in the world, for the use of drones in maritime security activities," said Uzi Itzhaki, Chairman of the Board of Israel Ports Company. "We tested the use of fully automatic drones and the ability to use aerial data that complements our security operations and the test yielded positive indications. The Israel Ports Company will continue to promote the use of drones for improving the securing of Israeli seaports".

During the PoC, the Optimus System was deployed in the port area under challenging maritime environmental conditions. The system was connected to the central command and control room of the port and was assessed in responding to routine surveillance tasks and emergency incidents. The Optimus System demonstrated its high value capabilities which included automatically launching drone flights one after another, providing real-time video and thermal imaging, tracking fast-moving ships and boats, and relieving the workload of crewed security boats.

Meir Kliner, Airobotics' CEO, commented, "Once again, the Optimus System has proven its capabilities and unparalleled reliability to function as a mission-critical infrastructure, assisting in routine security operations with an aerial perspective and without the need for human operators. We are looking forward to developing this into a long-term deployment with IPC."

The Airobotics drone-in-a-box solution, which is already deployed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, relies on fleets of automated drones that do not require on-the-ground human intervention to operate as a task force capable of simultaneously collecting and providing critical information for a variety of customer requirements. Each Optimus System, networked as fleet infrastructure, includes a smart airbase enabling automated battery changes for 24/7 operations, along with the automated loading and installation of sensors appropriate for each specified mission. Optimus drones cover up to 30 square miles surrounding an airbase. Drone flights can be tasked to carry specific sensors, enabling each drone within the fleet to execute diverse tasks. Drones can be activated for complex longer-term operations, with flights overseen by remote operators in a command-and-control center. The Optimus System is in the advanced stages of completing a rigorous U.S. Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) Type Certification process, a milestone only achieved by one drone company since the FAA began offering Type Certification for uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) in 2019. Airobotics, which is focused on capturing valuable data and information in urban and other complex aerial environments, stands out as one of the most advanced companies in the process of pursuing a Type Certificate with the FAA and expects to secure the formal Type Certificate during 2023.

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System and the Iron Drone Raider (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include a first of its kind FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Holdings on Twitter and LinkedIn . For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

