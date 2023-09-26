Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2023) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") a digital enterprise focused on Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology solutions, announced today that it has initiated the next phase of expansion for its BlueskyINTEL (BSI) platform.

Following Bluesky's AI - Web Engagement Platform Business (WEP) Strategy, released on April 3, 2023, the Corporation is now launching the next significant technological phase. The Corporation's Research and Development (R&D) team has expanded its focus to support its Web Engagement Platform embedded messaging system ("CO-LAB") functionality additions to its WEP. With CO-LAB, BSI will advance its development to add a technically advanced communications platform within the BSI platform.

The main goal of this expansion is to support real-time collaboration with customers, partners, and users on AI and Blockchain initiatives. Bluesky's BSI platform allows all communications to occur within the platform, removing the need to leave the platform to engage in discussions or collaborate.

With the CO-LAB expansion, the BSI platform is poised to harness the power of Web3 and AI, unlocking new and exciting possibilities. This positions Bluesky Intel as a trailblazer at the intersection of two rapidly evolving technologies. The markets for these innovations are estimated to be a staggering $500 Billion USD and have the potential to exceed $2.5 Trillion USD by 2032.

"This additional technical expansion phase of our platform continues to ramp up our offering and presence for our AI and Blockchain focused business offerings," said Ben Gelfand, CEO of Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. He added, "by keeping communications within our platform, we can better control engagement with a focus on driving maximum value from all business engagements."

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital enterprise. Bluesky in its startup phase, mined digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ether and developed value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as proprietary technology solutions. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky has invested appropriate portions of its previous digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit was invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based Blockchain technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging Blockchain industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to change, evolve, and scale.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: www.blueskydigitalassets.com or www.blueskyintel.com.

Please also follow us on Linkedin at: www.linkedin.com/company/bluesky-digital-assets/.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand

CEO & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: ben.gelfand@blueskydigitalassets.com

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@blueskydigitalassets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181922