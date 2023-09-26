Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2023) - LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared technologies, today announced it will present at the LD Micro: Sweet Sixteen Main Event XVI Investor Conference, which is being held on October 3rd - 5th, 2023.

LightPath is scheduled to present in person and webcast live on October 4th at 12pm PT at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. You can listen to the webcast at LightPath Investor Presentation Webcast. Sam Rubin, CEO, and Al Miranda, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held on 3rd and 4th.

To receive additional information, register to attend, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email mary@ldmicro.com.

About LightPath Technologies:

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, custom molded glass freeform lenses, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's optics processes allow it to manufacture its products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

