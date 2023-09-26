Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2N96D | ISIN: SE0011725084 | Ticker-Symbol: S21
Frankfurt
26.09.23
08:12 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
26.09.2023 | 14:46
107 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for S2Medical AB (publ) is updated (486/23)

On February 23, 2023, the shares in S2Medical AB (publ) (the "Company") were
given observation status after the Company had disclosed its annual financial
statement of 2022 with information on the Company's financial situation. 

Today, September 26, 2023, the Company disclosed that it had been permitted
company reorganization. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares (S2M, ISIN code SE0011725084, order book ID
163983) and equity rights (S2M TO 2B, ISIN code SE0020354850, order book ID
302453), (S2M TO 3B, ISIN code SE0020354868, order book ID 302454), (S2M TO 4B,
ISIN code SE0020354876, order book ID 302455) in S2Medical AB (publ). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
