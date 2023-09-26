Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for S2Medical AB (publ) is updated (486/23)

On February 23, 2023, the shares in S2Medical AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status after the Company had disclosed its annual financial statement of 2022 with information on the Company's financial situation. Today, September 26, 2023, the Company disclosed that it had been permitted company reorganization. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares (S2M, ISIN code SE0011725084, order book ID 163983) and equity rights (S2M TO 2B, ISIN code SE0020354850, order book ID 302453), (S2M TO 3B, ISIN code SE0020354868, order book ID 302454), (S2M TO 4B, ISIN code SE0020354876, order book ID 302455) in S2Medical AB (publ). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.