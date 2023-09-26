Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Großer Schritt auf dem 137,6 Mrd.-Markt: Sensationelle mRNA-Studie! Mehr Antikörper, mehr Rendite?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
26.09.23
13:34 Uhr
0,451 Euro
-0,008
-1,74 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4490,46115:40
0,4510,46615:42
PR Newswire
26.09.2023 | 14:48
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GAC MOTOR CELEBRATES AION Y LAUNCH IN JORDAN, MARKING CONTINUED SUCCESS IN EV MARKET

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC MOTOR is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated AION Y compact electric SUV in Jordan. The event, held with great enthusiasm and celebration, was attended by industry leaders, esteemed guests, and members of the media.


Wang Dan, Director of the Executive Committee, extended heartfelt congratulations for the successful introduction of the AION Y in the Jordanian market. In her address, she emphasized the group's remarkable achievements despite a challenging market environment, particularly highlighting GAC's exceptional growth in the EV segment.

GAC's electric vehicle offering, AION Y, boasts cutting-edge magazine batteries developed in-house. These batteries feature a special layout that provides superior high-temperature resistance and explosion resistance. On top of pioneering battery technology, the vehicle offers an impressive NEDC range of 400 kilometers, paired with an electric motor producing a maximum power of 135 kW (181 hp) and a peak torque of 225 N·m, which allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds.

In terms of design, the compact electric SUV boasts the popular hidden door handles and runs on 16' wheels for a sleek and dynamic look. Adopting wing-style headlights and through-type taillights, its highly recognizable and modern design will appeal to buyers of all ages.

Not only a powerhouse in terms of performance, but this electric SUV model is also a beacon of innovation in its interior features. The AION Y features a minimalist interior with a spacious and modern design. It boasts a large 14.6-inch central multimedia screen, which provides an immersive and intuitive user experience.

The launch of the AION Y in Jordan marks an exciting chapter in GAC MOTOR's journey, reaffirming its dedication to transforming the global automotive landscape. GAC MOTOR's unwavering commitment to sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction continues to drive its success in the global market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2221346/380477447_7089370611081827_3371383795028041494_n.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-motor-celebrates-aion-y-launch-in-jordan-marking-continued-success-in-ev-market-301938882.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.