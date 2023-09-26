GAC MOTOR CELEBRATES AION Y LAUNCH IN JORDAN, MARKING CONTINUED SUCCESS IN EV MARKET

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC MOTOR is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated AION Y compact electric SUV in Jordan. The event, held with great enthusiasm and celebration, was attended by industry leaders, esteemed guests, and members of the media.

Wang Dan, Director of the Executive Committee, extended heartfelt congratulations for the successful introduction of the AION Y in the Jordanian market. In her address, she emphasized the group's remarkable achievements despite a challenging market environment, particularly highlighting GAC's exceptional growth in the EV segment.

GAC's electric vehicle offering, AION Y, boasts cutting-edge magazine batteries developed in-house. These batteries feature a special layout that provides superior high-temperature resistance and explosion resistance. On top of pioneering battery technology, the vehicle offers an impressive NEDC range of 400 kilometers, paired with an electric motor producing a maximum power of 135 kW (181 hp) and a peak torque of 225 N·m, which allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds.

In terms of design, the compact electric SUV boasts the popular hidden door handles and runs on 16' wheels for a sleek and dynamic look. Adopting wing-style headlights and through-type taillights, its highly recognizable and modern design will appeal to buyers of all ages.

Not only a powerhouse in terms of performance, but this electric SUV model is also a beacon of innovation in its interior features. The AION Y features a minimalist interior with a spacious and modern design. It boasts a large 14.6-inch central multimedia screen, which provides an immersive and intuitive user experience.

The launch of the AION Y in Jordan marks an exciting chapter in GAC MOTOR's journey, reaffirming its dedication to transforming the global automotive landscape. GAC MOTOR's unwavering commitment to sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction continues to drive its success in the global market.

