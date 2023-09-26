Presentation on Tuesday, October 3rd at 1:30 PM PT

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2023) - Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV: DMI) (OTCQB: DMIFF) (FSE: DC3A), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") a Canadian diamond mining Company with a well-established operational and production history supplying gem quality rough diamonds to the world market, announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 3rd at 1:30 PM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Dean Taylor, CEO, will be giving the presentation. The Company will be available for 1 x 1 meetings during the conference.

"I am pleased to be attending the LD Micro Main Event and appreciate the opportunity to share Diamcor's value proposition during the presentation with an overview of the milestones achieved to date and near-term objectives at our Krone-Endora at Venetia Project," stated Mr. Dean Taylor, Diamcor's CEO. "I look forward to meeting shareholders, investors and interested parties at both the scheduled 1x1 meetings as well as conversations surrounding the conference events."

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVI

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd

Time: 1:30 PM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVI

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to the 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 3rd and 4th, with a half day on Thursday the 5th.

This three-day event will feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Diamcor Mining Inc

Diamcor is a visionary Canadian diamond mining company with a proven track record in the mining, exploration and sale of rough diamonds to the world market. The Company's primary focus is on the mining and development of its Krone-Endora at Venetia Project which is located adjacent to De Beers' Venetia mine, one of the most prolific and largest diamond mines in the world. The Company's one-of-a-kind opportunity is centered on the recovery of displaced high-grade diamond-bearing material (~50M tons) from Venetia and deposited to the lower surrounding areas in the direction of Krone and Endora. The company has generated and re-invested $38M in revenues to date. With the recent power system upgrades to ensure power autonomy the Company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on projected shortages in rough diamond supply. The Company has a strong commitment to social responsibility, including supporting local communities and protecting the environment.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

