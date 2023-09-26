Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers To Hold Drunk Drivers Financially Responsible for Child Support as Result of New Kentucky Law

Melanie's Law took effect July 1, 2023

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers is dedicated to helping clients get the compensation they deserve after they or a loved one is injured or killed due to a drunk driver. As of July 1, 2023, victims that were injured by a drunk driver now have another tool to use to get compensated in Kentucky's new Melanie's Law, which allows a judge to require someone that was convicted of a DUI that resulted in a disability or death of a parent or guardian to financially support the children of the victim.

On July 1, 2022, Melanie Hull - who inspired the law - was involved in a Louisville-area car crash while she was on her way to drop off her 8-year-old son at daycare. A drunk driver ran a red light and hit their vehicle, resulting in 18 of Hull's bones breaking due to the impact of the crash. Since the crash, Melanie has suffered permanent brain damage and resides in a nursing home, requiring constant treatment and care. While Melanie's life is forever altered, it also impacts her son, as she can no longer care for him due to the negligence of a drunk driver.

Now, because of Melanie's story, when an impaired driver in Kentucky causes a wreck that results in someone being fatally injured or permanently disabled, the judge on the case has the right to order that person to financially support any children of the injured parent or guardian. Senate Bill 268 was officially signed into law by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on April 4, 2023, and went into effect as Melanie's Law on July 1.

"Even with the well-documented risks and warnings that have been broadcast for years, some people still choose to drive while under the influence," said Lee Coleman, Attorney, Founding Partner, Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. "We want the victims these drivers injure to know that they don't have to handle it alone. Melanie's Law is an important step forward in holding these dangerous drivers accountable, and we will fight for clients who are injured by drunk drivers to make sure they and their children are financially supported."

To help motorists better understand Melanie's Law and learn more information about DUI laws and impaired driving facts, Hughes & Coleman has a detailed blog "Melanie's Law Increases Penalties For Kentucky Drunk Drivers" discussing the new penalties for drunk drivers and the ways their team of experienced car accident lawyers will fight for the compensation families deserve if they have been injured or lost a loved one due to a drunk driver. The Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team has the expertise to help if someone has been injured in a drunk driving accident and needs a car accident attorney in Kentucky or Tennessee.Hughes & Coleman understands what victims are going through, which is why the firm offers a free consultation service. Attorneys can explain legal options and provide needed information to help victims make informed decisions about how they want to move forward.

To learn more about how Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers can help if you or a loved one have been injured in a car accident in Kentucky or Tennessee, watch Call Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers As Soon As Possible After A Car Accident in Louisville, KY.

About Hughes & Coleman:

Hughes & Coleman was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for our clients in Kentucky and Tennessee injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, and wrongful death. Hughes & Coleman operates 10 offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.

