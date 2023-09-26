EvolOH, Inc.: EVoLOH Begins Outfitting of World's Largest Green Hydrogen Electrolyzer Manufacturing Plant

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / EVoLOH, Inc., a cleantech company, is pleased to announce it has leased an existing industrial facility in Lowell, Massachusetts, and has begun outfitting its Manufacturing Center of Excellence to produce EVoLOH's revolutionary anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzer stacks for producing green hydrogen.

The Lowell plant will house a single line of EVoLOH's high-speed manufacturing process having a capacity for up to 3.75 gigawatts (GW) per year of electrolyzers, with limited manufacturing to commence in 2024, and full manufacturing in 2025. EVoLOH is in multiple negotiations for additional manufacturing plants around the world, with a second plant planned to break ground in 2026 at a capacity of 15 GW per year of electrolyzer stacks.

Dr. Jimmy Rojas, Founder and CEO of EVoLOH Inc., said, "It gives us great pleasure to partner with the Lowell community and the State of Massachusetts for our first manufacturing venture. This plant will provide well-paying manufacturing jobs and use only low-cost materials from American supply chains without precious metals or dangerous fluorinated polymers, as other electrolyzers use. We are already reserving manufacturing capacity at Lowell and subsequent plants for our customers who expect to need hundreds of gigawatts of electrolysis capacity by the end of the decade."

Scott Blanchet, Chief Operating Officer, EVoLOH Inc., said, "It is fitting that Lowell, the cradle of American industrialization, should be the location of a manufacturing renaissance for green energy technology. At Lowell, we will be able to manufacture three times the electrolysis power in one-fifth of the space that our competitors require and at a fraction of the cost. The proprietary design used in EVoLOH's NautilusTM series stacks was created for high-speed manufacturing."

"EVoLOH's new manufacturing plant marks a significant milestone in our City's commitment to sustainability, clean energy, and shaping the future of Lowell," said City Manager Thomas A. Golden, Jr. "This aligns perfectly with our City Council's sustainability goals and the future we envision for Lowell - a cleaner, greener hub of innovation."

About EVoLOH

EVoLOH Inc., a private green hydrogen technology company, is at the forefront of the development and commercialization of low-cost and mass-produced water electrolyzers. The company's patented electrolyzers incorporate a design for high-speed, low-cost manufacturing and secure supply chains, making green hydrogen production possible at gigawatt scale anywhere in the world.

NautilusTM is EVoLOH's pure water electrolyzer stack, designed from the ground-up with the system integrator in mind and using only earth abundant materials. Highly scalable and based on a consistent core cell architecture, NautilusTM offers single-unit stack capacities from 20 through 2,000 kg/day and easily serviceable, packaged stack modules of 10 and 20 tonnes per day with the smallest footprint and lowest water pressure drop in the industry.

