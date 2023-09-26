LitePoint and InnoPhase Collaborate to Verify Performance of 5G Infrastructure Technology

LitePoint's IQxstream-5G+ radio test solution co-validated with InnoPhase for the Hermes TWO 4G/5G small cell / O-RAN split 7.x compliant radio chipset

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced its collaboration with InnoPhase to validate the performance of their "Hermes" Product Line, a series of pioneering system on chip 5G infrastructure radio solutions. The LitePoint IQxstream-5G+ test solution enables developers of 4G/5G infrastructure radio products to get to market faster. It provides a user-oriented application for validating the performance of small cell radios and O-RAN radio units. "InnoPhase is pleased to work with LitePoint to enable cellular radio manufacturers with a proven solution to expedite the market adoption of 5G radios," said Robert McCormick, Senior Director of Marketing at InnoPhase. "The IQxstream-5G+ helped accelerate the Hermes product development, reducing our time to market."

InnoPhase's Hermes Product Line is a highly integrated digital radio for 4G/5G cellular networks. It enables higher system efficiencies and lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) across various O-RAN RU antenna configurations, ranging from low cost indoor 4T4R small cells to large multi-band macro cells. The power efficient packet and Low-PHY processing on a single CMOS die reduces computational requirements and cost for the front-haul gateway while providing a foundation for unique, efficient radio architectures. The collaboration between InnoPhase and LitePoint will advance the deployment of the cellular radios, simplifying the engineering effort and lowering the barrier to market entry.

Whether Mobile Network Operator (MNO)-based macro deployment or complimentary small cell solutions for private networks, the goal of 5G infrastructure remains the same - offer higher data rates, enhance coverage, and efficiently handle large user density. However, the rate and success of adoption of a radio solution hinges on its quality, and the overall cost to the OEM and the end-user. "LitePoint's IQxstream-5G+ enables 5G infrastructure product developers to get products to market that exceed the required performance standards," said Adam Smith, Director of Marketing at LitePoint. "We are pleased to collaborate with InnoPhase for calibration and verification of their low power 5G radio solution, and facilitate rapid deployment of 5G infrastructure radios at better test economics and speed."

Technical Details:

IQxstream-5G+

LitePoint's IQxstream-5G+ is a fully integrated non-signaling test platform for 5G FR1 user equipment (UE), small cell and O-RAN radio unit testing across 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G cellular technologies. For advanced deployments in the C-band spectrum, the IQxstream-5G's 200 MHz contiguous system bandwidth is ideal for single shot signal generation & analysis for carrier aggregation test scenarios. The one-box, dual module architecture supports small cell receiver interference testing without an external interferer, thus simplifying the test setup. The instrument is easily scalable from lab to factory floor and supports multi-port expansion ideal for multi-antenna, multi-DUT testing.

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world's most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today's demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of both automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions. In 2022, Teradyne had revenue of $3.2 billion and today employs over 6,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

About InnoPhase

INNOPHASE is a rapidly growing privately held cellular communications semiconductor company with headquarters in San Diego CA, advanced design centers in Irvine and San Jose, plus international locations in the United Kingdom and India. We pioneered a revolutionary 5G platform to transform cellular radio infrastructure efficiency. Utilizing our breakthrough, patented wireless technology we are bringing to market a portfolio of SoCs and solutions with a unique value proposition for 5G applications. To learn more about InnoPhase, visit www.innophaseinc.com

