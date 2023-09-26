Agnostiq, Inc.: Agnostiq Shifts Covalent's License from AGPL to Apache 2.0

Transitioning to Apache licensing significantly enhances Covalent's accessibility to a broader community of users, removing the previous barriers imposed by the AGPL license.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Agnostiq, Inc ., the Toronto-based distributed computing startup, today announced it has changed its source code license for Covalent from Affero General Public License (AGPL) to Apache License 2.0. This change will be effective for all future releases of Covalent. The shift to the Apache 2.0 license underscores Agnostiq's commitment to growing the Covalent ecosystem by removing the requirements imposed by AGPL.

"Many Covalent users have expressed challenges with the AGPL license and its copyleft requirements,' said Oktay Goktas, CEO at Agnostiq. "Moving to Apache removes the constraints imposed by AGPL and gives the community what it needs to flourish."

The move aims to streamline the integration of Covalent into a wider array of projects and platforms. Unlike AGPL, the Apache License is a permissive license, which means that code under this license can be integrated into both open-source and proprietary projects without the entire project becoming open source. Developers and partners can now more freely integrate Covalent into their platforms without the restrictions previously imposed by the AGPL.

"With the explosive growth of AI tools and applications, developers have sought a tool like Covalent to manage operations and more easily interact with cloud infrastructure. This change will allow these users to remain at the forefront of their own work and seamlessly access GPU resources across clouds and platforms," stated Dr. Will Cunningham, Head of High Performance Computing at Agnostiq.

ABOUT AGNOSTIQ INC.:

Agnostiq develops software tools that make quantum and high performance computing resources more accessible to enterprises and developers. Agnostiq is developing Covalent , a unified platform for scaling AI, HPC and quantum computing applications from a laptop to any compute backend.Learn more at www.agnostiq.ai or www.covalent.xyz .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nina Pfister, MAG PR at nina@mooringadvisorygroup.com ; T: 781-929-5620.

SOURCE: Agnostiq, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787141/agnostiq-shifts-covalents-license-from-agpl-to-apache-20