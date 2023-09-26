Global commerce protection leader Signifyd is seeking the boldest, brightest and most persistent retail leaders to honor in 2024

Global nominations for Signifyd's 2024 Most Influential in Ecommerce opened today. The third annual awards will celebrate 30 exceptional retail leaders who have exhibited innovative thinking and actions to steer their organizations through high inflation, uncertain economic conditions and an unprecedented rise in organized retail crime.

Signifyd's annual award recognizes those ecommerce heroes who have exhibited extraordinary persistence, creativity, compassion and inventiveness while moving their organizations forward in an industry that is immensely challenging, even in the best of times.

Nominees for the Most Influential in Ecommerce must be in a position of leadership and working in ecommerce at a brand, retailer, ecommerce agency or ecommerce-related technology company anywhere in the world. Nominations will be open through Nov. 30. Those wishing to nominate a commerce leader can submit their choices on the 30 Most Influential in Ecommerce nomination page.

A jury of merchants, industry experts and Signifyd executives will evaluate the nominations. The jury will focus on the nominees' records of innovation and strategic thinking when it comes to leadership, creativity or operational excellence.

"This year's uncertain economy and persistent inflation have tested every retail leader on the planet," Signifyd CEO Raj Ramanand said. "These sorts of challenging times invariably produce stories and professional performances that are amazing, inspiring and educational. We're very much looking forward to highlighting the stories this year's honorees have written through their remarkable achievements."

The 2024 award winners will be announced at Signifyd's FLOW Summit in New York City in April. Read about last year's winners and their tales of retail heroism.

