Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Agtira AB (487/23)

With effect from September 27, 2023, the unit rights in Agtira AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 06, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: AGTIRA UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020975746 Order book ID: 306072 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 27, 2023, the paid subscription units in Agtira AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including October 23, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: AGTIRA BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020975753 Order book ID: 306073 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB