Dienstag, 26.09.2023

WKN: A2DTYS | ISIN: SE0008588354 | Ticker-Symbol: B9G
München
26.09.23
08:04 Uhr
0,540 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGTIRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGTIRA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
26.09.2023 | 15:22
107 Leser



Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Agtira AB (487/23)

With effect from September 27, 2023, the unit rights in Agtira AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including October 06, 2023. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   AGTIRA UR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020975746              
Order book ID:  306072                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from September 27, 2023, the paid subscription units in Agtira AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including October 23, 2023. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   AGTIRA BTU B              
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020975753              
Order book ID:  306073                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
