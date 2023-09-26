Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has been named to U.S. News World Report's 2024 list of Best Companies to Work For in the Health Care Industry, ranking among the top companies recognized for employee wellbeing.

"We are honored to be named to the inaugural U.S. News World Report Best Companies to Work For in the Health Care Industry list," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "Building and nurturing a culture of inclusiveness and offering world-class benefits to our employees has laid the foundation for Horizon to become the fast-growing biotech it is today."

Guided by a panel of experts, editors from U.S. News World Report conducted an in-depth, multi-source analysis of the Russell 3000 (large, publicly traded companies in the United States) Index with a minimum of 75 U.S.-based Glassdoor reviews from 2020-2022 on six factors that are important to employee wellbeing:

Quality of pay and benefits

Work/life balance and flexibility

Job and company stability

Physical and psychological comfort

Belongingness and esteem

Career opportunities and professional development

The evaluation of how a company performs on each metric is based on subjective analysis and editorially curated selection of publicly available employee opinions and other information available. The editors compared each company to its peers in one of 20 broad industry groups, awarding "Best" status only to the top 20 percent.

The full U.S. News World Report 2024 list of Best Companies to Work For is currently available here.

