AVOXI Releases the Next-Generation of Its Cloud Voice Software Platform

Leading Provider of International Cloud Voice Communications Deepens Software Capabilities that Intelligently Orchestrate the Voice Channel

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / AVOXI, a provider of innovative international cloud voice solutions for contact centers, is excited to introduce several new advanced features to its intelligent software platform. These capabilities set a new bar for the cloud voice market, offering businesses unparalleled analytics and insights to improve conversations with customers and make managing and monitoring premium voice easier than ever. With these enhancements, including Call Insights, Number Testing, Flow Builder, and more out-of-the-box software integrations, AVOXI continues to pave the way for businesses to excel in the global marketplace through cloud voice conversations.

Introducing AVOXI's Latest Software Platform Capabilities:

Track Voice Traffic and Ensure Premium Call Quality: AVOXI's Call Insights harnesses the power of advanced analytics to provide real-time, data-driven insights into call performance. Through detailed call metrics and visualizations, businesses gain valuable information about call quality, agent performance, and customer experience. Metrics like Mean Opinion Score (MOS) and data on jitter and packet loss across their international global numbers help customers make faster decisions and trigger early problem detection and resolution. Proactively Monitor Virtual Number and SIP Trunk Availability: With its newly introduced Number Testing solution, AVOXI provides a comprehensive approach for assessing the connectivity and availability of phone numbers across global regions. This capability automates in-country phone number tests within AVOXI's software platform, helping to reduce management overhead and ensure their numbers are always in service.

In addition to testing numbers, AVOXI now provides the ability to test SIP Trunk connectivity on-demand to ensure trunks are configured to route inbound traffic properly.

All AVOXI tests provide reporting to understand trends and data to troubleshoot issues.

Easily Develop Call Flows Across Global Operations: AVOXI's Flow Builder revolutionizes building call flows by offering an intuitive, click-to-configure interface that turns hours and days of work into mere minutes. Businesses can now effortlessly design custom call flows, IVR menus, and dynamic call routing strategies across their global operations to suit their unique requirements. This solution streamlines call management, reduces customer wait times, and maximizes agent efficiency. Integrate Disparate Contact Center and Communications Software into a Cohesive Voice Stack: AVOXI's commitment to contact center voice interoperability is underscored by enhancements of its SIP Interconnect layer. Going beyond standard 1:1 SIP Trunk connections, AVOXI's SIP Interconnect is built to handle the reality of most global enterprise environments - which feature diverse contact center applications and voice endpoints - to seamlessly move traffic to and from carriers at a premium quality, wherever it needs to go. Supporting more than 40 CCaaS and business phone systems out-of-the-box, including proven global integrations with platforms such as Genesys Cloud, TalkDesk, Nice InContact, Twilio, Five9 and more, AVOXI's SIP Interconnect solution lets customers deploy their preferred contact center ecosystem, enhancing agent productivity, optimizing call routing, and ensuring consistent and personalized customer interactions.

"AVOXI's mission has always been to empower businesses with software-driven voice solutions that enable them to have better conversations with customers anywhere in the world," said Barbara Dondiego, CEO at AVOXI. "With the introduction of these innovative capabilities, we are taking a giant leap towards transforming the way international voice is delivered. In addition to unmatched global voice coverage and proactive service, enterprises are now injecting modern cloud analytics and software to improve the voice channel."

For more information about the AVOXI Platform and its solutions, please visit www.avoxi.com/platform.

Contact Information

Katharine Kellar

Director of Marketing Communications

katharine.kellar@avoxi.com

412-297-6140

SOURCE: AVOXI

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787229/avoxi-releases-the-next-generation-of-its-cloud-voice-software-platform