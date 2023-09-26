Novakid, a learning games company best known for its industry-leading English as a Second Language learning platform for kids, is proud to announce the launch of its free course on gamification, TEYL Games to Play Online. This is the most popular unit from the Novakid Teacher Academy's TEYL Certification which is accredited by CPD UK. Since the launch of the Teacher Academy in June 2023, the TEYL Games to Play Online course has rapidly become the most popular content with teachers, as the demand for information on gamified teaching methods has increased. This reflects the course's relevance and the broader trend in contemporary education, thus solidifying Novakid's position as a thought leader in this domain.

The TEYL Games to Play Online course is an intensive workshop on the basics of gamification. It requires approximately 2.5 hours of study. This includes time spent on course material and additional materials, application of learned concepts, and finally, a self-check quiz. With dedication and focus, teachers can complete the course and pass the final quiz in a weekend, adding a valuable certificate to their professional repertoire.

"We are thrilled to offer this unit to the teachers across the globe," said Elena Campanella, Head of Teacher Ops for Novakid. "We believe that gamification is an invaluable tool for teachers to engage their students and make learning more enjoyable. We are committed to providing our teachers with the best resources to help them succeed in the classroom."

"From the feedback we've received from the current users of the Teacher Academy, we're absolutely delighted to report that our users are showing a 100% satisfaction rate," Campanella added. "Teachers are finding great value in the practical focus of our programme, which has been designed not only to impart knowledge but also to provide clear, actionable strategies for their classrooms. On average, our course participants complete the full programme in a little under three weeks a testament to its engaging content and the commitment of our teachers to professional development. We're thrilled to see the positive impact that the Novakid Teacher Academy is making in the world of ESL teaching."

A recent survey conducted by Novakid revealed the growing significance of gamification in the educational landscape. According to the survey conducted between June and August 2023, a staggering 80% of teachers expressed a positive attitude towards the integration of gaming elements in the curriculum, citing increased student engagement and improved learning outcomes. The survey found that 25% of schools have already implemented gaming components into their academic programmes, realising a notable increase in academic progress and schools that have incorporated gaming elements in curriculums have witnessed an increase in overall student academic performance. This data underscores Novakid's commitment to leveraging the power of gaming in teaching and the value of their free gamification course, TEYL Games to Play Online. This gamification trend is reflected in the broader market, with the global game-based learning market exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% during 2023-2028 and reaching the size of US$ 42.3 billion by 2028 as predicted by IMARC Group.

The Novakid Teacher Academy is a well-curated roster of courses tailored to meet the needs of both fresh and seasoned ESL teachers. It currently comprises three areas of focus:

Teacher Certification: Novakid CPD-accredited programmes are aimed at a varied range of customers: from parents doing homeschooling to public institutions (from nurseries to universities). The courses will provide the participants with the necessary skill set to teach young learners online successfully. CPD UK accreditation confirms that the holders of Novakid Teacher Academy certificates have the necessary competencies to work in the TEYL industry. Teacher Academy Course Library: Participants have access to a collection of short, asynchronous certified courses that can be completed on their own or as part of a bundle. These courses are developed in-house by the Novakid content team and include webinars and printable teaching materials suitable for both online and offline teaching. Novakid Teacher Community: All non-affiliated teachers will be able to access the platform to share best practice, learn and engage with other teachers. The community enables all the course takers to connect with each other when they need support while completing this self-paced course. In addition, they will receive exclusive access to special events.

