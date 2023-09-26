Gabi's PALS Celebrates Neurodiversity with Friday the 13th Gala

Community invited to fundraising event to help people with special abilities thrive

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Gabi's - Powered by Special Abilities today announced that registration is open for its second annual fundraiser gala on Friday, Oct. 13, from 7-10 p.m. ET at The Royal Banquet in Raleigh. All proceeds raised at the Halloween-themed Gabi's Ghostly Gala will help provide workforce training, education and other support programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) to help them secure employment, contribute to the world in meaningful ways, and to help find their purpose.

"The world has caught on that neurodiversity is a business advantage, for so many reasons," said Mary Angelini, co-founder of Gabi's. "We are looking forward to a fun night as we celebrate neurodiversity, equity and inclusion for a population of people who bring special skills to the workforce and are, unfortunately, often overlooked."

Highlights of the event, which will be hosted by WRAL anchor and reporter Julian Grace, include:

Live auction featuring prizes such as Carolina Hurricanes tickets and a stay at the Umstead Hotel

Dancing, drinks, photo booth and costume contest

Menu crafted by MasterChef Alumnus, Damon Barham

Haunted Fire Truck rides through N.C. State's campus from Axes and Ales

Appearances by local celebrities including Wes Harper of "Naked and Afraid"

One night of spooktacular fun has the potential for a life-changing impact, contributing directly to the advocacy mission of Gabi's. Every form of support, by way of ticket purchases, donations and sponsorships, is critical to the growth of this inspirational team. Thanks to initiatives like the Ghostly Gala, Gabi's has surpassed their initial employee goal - more doubling their workforce. Now, Gabi's is determined to empower as many people with special abilities as possible. For more information and to purchase tickets for Gabi's Ghostly Gala, please visit the event page here.

About Gabi's:

Founded by Gabi and Mary Angelini, Gabi's - Powered by Special Abilities is a nonprofit whose mission is to empower the special abilities community through training, coaching, and job opportunities through corporate partnerships with Gabi's PALS. Neurodiversity in the workplace helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) find their place in the world and enjoy fulfillment in everything they do - and creates opportunities for inclusion and inspiration for their neurotypical peers. Located in Raleigh, North Carolina, the nonprofit has 40+ employees with IDD who provide packing, assembling, labeling, and shipping services for a wide range of companies including Peter Millar, Lenovo and Murphy's Naturals. For more information, please visit https://poweredbygabis.org/

