Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Redwood Pharma AB is removed (489/23)

On May 11, 2023, Redwood Pharma AB (the "Company") received observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. On September 12, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information on the outcome of a rights issue raising approximately MSEK 15.8 before issue costs. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares (REDW, ISIN code SE0008294789, order book ID 221015) and the paid subscription units (REDW BTU, ISIN code SE0020678613, order book ID 302419) in Redwood Pharma AB shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.