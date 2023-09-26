Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Großer Schritt auf dem 137,6 Mrd.-Markt: Sensationelle mRNA-Studie! Mehr Antikörper, mehr Rendite?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AKF9 | ISIN: SE0008294789 | Ticker-Symbol: 9JV
Frankfurt
15.09.23
09:15 Uhr
0,008 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDWOOD PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDWOOD PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
26.09.2023 | 16:22
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Redwood Pharma AB is removed (489/23)

On May 11, 2023, Redwood Pharma AB (the "Company") received observation status
with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's
financial position. 

On September 12, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information on
the outcome of a rights issue raising approximately MSEK 15.8 before issue
costs. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares (REDW, ISIN code SE0008294789, order book ID 221015) and
the paid subscription units (REDW BTU, ISIN code SE0020678613, order book ID
302419) in Redwood Pharma AB shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.