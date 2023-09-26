LG Energy Solution will soon release its lithium iron phosphate batteries in the European market, featuring compatibility with single-phase and three-phase inverters. The South Korean manufacturer will offer two configurations, with capacities of 12.4 kWh and 15.5 kWh.From pv magazine Germany LG Energy Solution has announced plans to release its new residential lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) storage systems in Germany from November, with plans to gradually introduce the product to other European markets. The LG Energy Solution enblock E storage system is compatible with single-phase and three-phase ...

