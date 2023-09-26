Commercial Vehicle Group Announces New Electrical Manufacturing Facility in Tangier, Morocco

CVG Marks Its Entrance Into Africa With a State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Tangier, Further Solidifying Its Position in the Global Electrification Landscape

NEW ALBANY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / CVG (NASDAQ:CVGI), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of electrical systems, mechanical components, and vehicle accessories, is proud to announce the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Tangier, Morocco. This expansion represents CVG's commitment to its global electrification business growth and its first significant presence in Africa.

"Today, we take another leap forward, announcing the expansion of our global electrical systems manufacturing footprint with a new state-of-the-art facility in Tangier, Morocco," said Rich Tajer, President of Electrical Systems and Chief Commercial Officer at CVG. "Morocco, with its rich pool of technical talent in the electrical manufacturing sector, offers an ideal location for our new facility, strengthening our ability to serve our customers in the growing electric systems market."

The plant will initially offer approximately 30,000 square feet of manufacturing space and will produce electrical wire harnesses for the automotive industry. By 2024, CVG has plans to significantly increase the square footage with the capacity to produce hundreds of thousands of wire harnesses per year for additional industries including agriculture, construction, and more.

This strategic location will serve as a pivotal hub in CVG's global network while supporting the local economy in Tangier. The facility will initially create 250 jobs, with greater job expansion planned in the future. CVG extends its gratitude to the Moroccan government and local authorities for their unwavering support throughout this venture.

"The collaboration with the Moroccan government has been instrumental in making this project a reality. While all our employees and their families are safe following the recent earthquakes that shook Morocco, we send our sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the families of the victims," concluded Tajer.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about our company and products is available at www.cvgrp.com.

Contact Information

Sarah Littlefield

PR Specialist

sarah.littlefield@cvgrp.com

Patrick Woolford

Employee Communications Director

patrick.woolford@cvgrp.com

SOURCE: Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787275/commercial-vehicle-group-cvg-announces-new-electrical-manufacturing-facility-in-tangier-morocco