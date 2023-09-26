This week, Longi and TCL Zhonghuan reduced slightly the prices of their wafer products. Meanwhile, the China Photovoltaic Industry Association reports strong ouput growth for the solar industry. Longi and TCL Zhonghuan reduced their wafer prices this week. Longi cut the price of its 182 mn wafers by 8.28% month on month to CNY 3.38 ($0.46). TCL Zhonghuan is now offering 150 um p-type silicon wafers in sizes of 182 mm, 210 mm, and 218.2 mm for CNY 3.1, CNY 4.08, and CNY 4.41. Its 130 µm n-type wafers, sized from 182 mm to 210 mm, are priced at CNY 3.2 and CNY 4.2, both down CNY 0.27 on the month. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...