Three new AI-powered products connect strategic priorities to the optimal tactic mix and resource allocation to drive higher HCP engagement and loyalty

Today, at the inaugural Aktana Innovation Exchange (AIx) event, Aktana, Inc., the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry, announced three new products that transform customer engagement programs by dynamically tightening the connection between strategy, tactical execution and time to impact. AIx is a collaborative event hosting executives from more than 35 life sciences and technology companies with the sole mission of improving the rate of innovation in applying AI and machine learning to commercial and medical programs.

In recent research conducted by Aktana with 20 biopharma companies, more than 75% of respondents cited a severe challenge in achieving direct line of sight of how strategies are being executed in the field and knowing when tactics should be modified.

The gap between strategy and delivering precision execution of pharmaceutical commercial campaigns is a constant hurdle across the industry, with new drug launches failing to meet expectations approximately 34% of the time. To overcome these failures, drug companies need to "think of their drug launch strategy as an organization-wide effort that involves all organizational functions and requires diligent planning and synchronized collaboration," according to Deloitte.

"What Aktana is introducing will really change the game of how we manage our customer engagement programs, during drug launches and beyond. It has always been a challenge managing our strategies across the organization, and correlating to which tactics are effectively supporting and working with optimal impact," stated a vice president of Commercial Effectiveness at a top 20 pharma company.

The three new products in the strategy suite combine Contextual AI, built-for-use UX, and life sciences domain expertise to deliver intelligent oversight of execution strategy allowing executives to dynamically scale what's working and reset what's not.

Strategy Hub: The Single Source of Truth for Omnichannel Execution

Strategy Hub is where leaders for the first time can get a unified and real-time view of omnichannel effectiveness. Strategy Hub allows users the ability to dynamically connect strategies to tactics and track KPIs, while making real-time adjustments to refine and rebalance efforts across all channels. Commercial leaders can immediately see across every channel and update tactics instantly to deliver the most beneficial HCP engagement.

Tactic Genie: Improved Efficiency and Time to Value with the Aid of Gen AI

Tactic Genie utilizes generative AI (a proprietary ensemble of deep reinforcement learning and large language models) to enable operations and effectiveness leaders to analyze and restack their tactic mix toward those that are most effective, with 5-10x faster turnaround than ever before. This powerful tool augments strategic decision-making by identifying underperforming activities and recommending higher-impact opportunities. Commercial and medical teams can collaborate, streamline operations and accelerate time to value.

Impact Simulator: Assessing Effectiveness and Impact in a Low-Risk Environment

Impact Simulator is an AI-powered simulation environment that provides users a virtual platform to evaluate strategies and tactics within the tool before investing broadly and rolling out expensive campaigns. Impact Simulator helps Commercial Operations and Field Medical teams explore and trial scenarios based on real-time data to deliver the most impactful tactics at the right time.

"There is a vast need for AI-enabled solutions that catalyze pharma commercial operations with hyper-personalized and adaptable omnichannel engagement," said John Vitalie, CEO of Aktana. "Aktana's Strategy Suite is the first-ever set of tools that provides a unified view of the performance of strategy and tactics, with the ability to simulate and refine outreach in real-time.

"Ultimately, Aktana Strategy Suite enables brand and commercial leaders to deliver pharma launches that are consistently more successful and sustainable."

Strategy Hub and Tactic Genie will be available to beta customers in the US in Q4 2023, and generally available in Q1 2024. Impact Simulator will be available in Q2 2024.

Aktana's UX/UI improvement initiative called Glass will begin with the three new strategy suite products and roll out across the entire Aktana product portfolio by March 2025.

About Aktana

Aktana is the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry. By ensuring that every customer experience is tailored to individual preferences and needs, Aktana helps life science companies strengthen their relationships with healthcare providers to inspire better patient care. Today, commercial and medical teams from more than 300 brands use Aktana's AI-enabled Contextual Intelligence Engine to coordinate and optimize personalized omnichannel engagement at scale. More than half of the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies are Aktana customers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Aktana has offices in every major biopharma region around the world. For more, visit www.aktana.com.

