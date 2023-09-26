Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Announces Expansion of Its C-Sept Brand with the Launch of C-Scrub Wash; Capitalizing on $29 Billion Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today the expansion of its C-Sept brand with the launch of the new C-Scrub Wash 4% CHG Biocide.

Following the acquisition of Cana Laboratories ("Cana"), Cosmos Health obtained a proprietary portfolio of branded pharmaceutical, dermocosmetic, antiseptic, and food supplement products, including the C-Sept brand. The Company is now announcing the expansion of the C-Sept hand antiseptic gel line with the introduction of C-Scrub, an antiseptic soap. Both C-Sept and C-Scrub products are depicted below.

The antiseptic soap, C-Scrub Wash 4% CHG, contains chlorhexidine digluconate as its active antiseptic substance, which is approved by the World Health Organization for human use. The broad antimicrobial spectrum of C-Scrub Wash 4% CHG encompasses Gram-positive and Gram-negative microbes, fungi, and viruses, and its efficacy has been demonstrated in numerous published clinical studies. C-Scrub Wash 4% CHG significantly reduces bacterial load on the skin with long lasting sustained protection for up to 6 hours, is available in 250ml and 1000ml packages, and complements the already successful C-Sept Pro 2%, a broad-spectrum antimicrobial formulation that combines 76% Isopropyl Alcohol and 2% Chlorhexidine Digluconate as active substances. The antiseptic formulations, C-Scrub Wash 4% CHG and C-Sept Pro 2%, will be distributed in both hospital and outpatient settings, comprehensively addressing the need for antisepsis while prioritizing the safety of both patients and healthcare professionals.

According to Grand View Research, the global antiseptic and disinfectant market was valued at USD 29.15 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.49% from 2023 to 2030. The increased prevalence of diseases such as typhoid, cholera, hepatitis A, food poisoning, and dengue, primarily due to inadequate home cleanliness, is a significant factor anticipated to drive the growth of the antiseptics and disinfectants market. Furthermore, the rising number of surgeries and endoscopies worldwide is another key factor expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health, stated, "We are excited to further enhance and grow our family of proprietary brands with the launch of the C-Scrub Wash, building on the success of C-Sept. Given our ever-expanding distribution network and the significant ramping up of our manufacturing capabilities, we anticipate significant growth for our brands on a global scale, which will help boost revenues and profitability."

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary products, including nutraceuticals and food supplements under the brands "Sky Premium Life" and "Mediterranation." Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency, it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, and www.zipdoctor.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

