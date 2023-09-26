Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp to STO Leverage Certificate US Extend AE (39/23)

As from September 27, 2023, the following instrument listed on STO Leverage Certificates Extend E and STO Tracker Certificates Extend E will change market segment to STO Leverage Certificate US Extend AE. The ISIN code and long name will remain unchanged. ISIN Long name Current Market Segment New Market Segment as of effective date SE0018175226 BULL AMC X1 NORDNET STO Tracker Certificates Extend E STO Leverage Certificate US Extend AE SE0018175218 BULL AMC X2 NORDNET STO Leverage Certificates Extend E STO Leverage Certificate US EXTEND AE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.