Dienstag, 26.09.2023

WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
26.09.23
17:15 Uhr
10,286 Euro
-0,046
-0,45 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,25010,34017:40
10,25010,34017:40
GlobeNewswire
26.09.2023 | 17:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp to STO Leverage Certificate US Extend AE (39/23)

As from September 27, 2023, the following instrument listed on STO Leverage
Certificates Extend E and STO Tracker Certificates Extend E will change market
segment to STO Leverage Certificate US Extend AE. 

The ISIN code and long name will remain unchanged.



ISIN     Long name      Current Market Segment       New
Market Segment as of effective date 
SE0018175226 BULL AMC X1 NORDNET STO Tracker Certificates Extend E  STO
Leverage Certificate US Extend AE 
SE0018175218 BULL AMC X2 NORDNET STO Leverage Certificates Extend E STO
Leverage Certificate US EXTEND AE 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
