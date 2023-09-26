Legacy Directional Drilling: Legacy Directional, LLC Announces Acquisition of Renegade Oil Tools, LLC

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Legacy Directional Drilling, LLC, a Leader in Directional Drilling Services completed the acquisition of Renegade Oil Tools, LLC, a manufacturer of high-performance drilling motors and drilling motor components Friday September 22nd.

Legacy Directional Drilling, LLC ("Legacy") completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Renegade Oil Tools, LLC ("Renegade") on Friday September 22nd. Legacy provides directional drilling services to the US oilfield services market with operations across Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana and Oklahoma. Renegade designs, manufactures, sells, and services downhole drilling motors used in directional drilling across the US oilfield services market. Stanley Head, CEO of Legacy said, "We are excited to welcome Renegade to the Legacy family. We are confident the combination of Renegade's integrated motor design, manufacturing and support operations with Legacy's extensive directional footprint will create a unique value proposition for our customers." Scott Kerstetter, CEO of Renegade said, "The merger with Legacy allows Renegade to maintain its focus on building the best downhole drilling motors in the industry and we are eager to be a key component of Legacy's next phase of growth."

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Houston TX, Legacy Directional Drilling joins forces with Renegade Oil Tools to form one of the few directional drilling companies that not only owns their motor fleet but manufactures and services it as well.

