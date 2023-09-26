Alation, Inc.: Alation Named a Leader in 2023 Data Governance Solutions Report by Independent Global Research Firm

Alation received the highest possible score in the data governance management criterion and was recognized for its intelligent federated governance approach that empowers everyone across the business to find, use, and trust the data they need

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023, the data intelligence company, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2023report. The research identifies, analyzes, and scores seven top vendors offering products with data governance capabilities. According to the report, "Alation leads with its intelligent federated governance approach."



"As organizations strive to become data-driven and leverage Generative AI, it's imperative that organizations get data governance programs right," said Satyen Sangani, CEO and co-founder of Alation. "Ensuring that your data intelligence platform is future-proof is critical. Alation allows organizations to address their complex, evolving data landscape by driving data adoption, enabling customers to measure the value of their data estate, and building community with similar customers. We do this with great architecture and the most modern technology, including multiple AI-powered capabilities. We believe our position as a Leader in Forrester's report validates our vision, federated governance approach, and ability to empower an accessible data culture among customers."

As noted in the report, of the companies evaluated, "Alation's offering differentiates itself by blending strong technical skills in the field of machine learning (ML) and intelligent asset classification capabilities with an obsessive focus on collaboration tools and data valuation models." The report also notes that the company's "roadmap focuses on AI-fueled automation of policy management, enhanced workflow, and analytics capabilities, as well as actionable and collaborative end-to-end lineage."

"Reference customers report high satisfaction levels around the solution's ability to empower a flexible federated governance model on a technical and business level, while helping governance leaders prove the tangible value of their programs across the enterprise. Alation is a great fit for buyers looking for best-in-class data discovery and cataloging capabilitiesaccompanied by strong lineageand collaboration tools," the Forrester report said in its research.

All vendors were evaluated across 29 criteria and grouped into three high-level categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. Alation received the highest scores possible in 12 criteria, including data governance management within the current offering category, as well as the highest possible ranking among all vendors in the strategy category.

To learn more, read our blog: Alation Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2023

The Forrester Wave: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2023 is available now for download: https://www.alation.com/forrester-wave-data-governance-2023/.

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligencesolutions, enabling self-service analytics, cloud transformation, and data governance. More than 500 enterprises build data cultureand improve data-driven decision-making with Alation, including Cisco, Nasdaq, Pfizer, Salesforce, and Virgin Australia. Alation has been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list four times, is a 2022 UK's Best Workplaces in tech and Best Workplaces for Women, and recognized as a 2022 and 2023 UK's Best Workplaces. For more information, visit www.alation.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Lloyd

PR Director

541-490-6115

lauren.lloyd@alation.com