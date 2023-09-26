John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Atlas on Azure Accelerates Access to AI-driven SaaS Solution to Drive Transformational Outcomes

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster,?today announced the availability?of its AI-powered Atlas Planning Platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Through this extended collaboration between John Galt Solutions and Microsoft, global organizations can accelerate deployment and further unlock value by taking advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of the Azure cloud platform.

The Microsoft Azure Marketplace serves as a dynamic online hub connecting organizations with a wide array of certified cloud solutions and applications designed to run seamlessly on the Azure platform. Today's announcement builds on John Galt Solutions' recognized leadership and rich history of innovation in supply chain planning by extending access to the award-winning Atlas Planning Platform within the trusted Azure cloud platform.

The Atlas Planning Platform connects and orchestrates the end-to-end supply chain to enable leading companies to make smarter, faster, and more confident supply chain decisions. A highly intuitive and flexible SaaS platform, Atlas drives the intelligent, agile digital supply chain to accelerate an organization's transformation journey across demand planning, inventory and supply planning, collaborative S&OP, production planning, and beyond. Companies around the world and across industries turn to John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform to quickly unlock unprecedented value and transform data across the extended enterprise network into visibility, knowledge, and operational strategies.

"We are excited to bring our industry-leading Atlas Planning Platform to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," said Jason Brewer, Global Head of Partnerships & Alliances, John Galt Solutions.?"Expanding our collaboration with Microsoft allows us to reduce operational barriers, accelerate the buying cycle and enhance the time-to-value for organizations. This also enables us to increase our reach and empower more businesses to accelerate innovation and transform their supply chains to drive growth and success."

For more information about the Atlas Planning Platform, please visit johngalt.com/atlas

