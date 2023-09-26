Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

VDM, a Groupe Transatlantic company, selects NAGRA to deliver the highest level of security through mediaspot®, its next gen distribution platform



26.09.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST



VDM integrates NAGRA forensic watermarking across mediaspot® its next generation media platform

to proactively protect content owner assets during the distribution process. Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, (AZ), USA - September 26, 2023 - NAGRA , a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that France-based Video Digital Multimedia (VDM) , a Groupe Transatlantic Company and leading provider of digital media solutions for the audiovisual industry, has integrated NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking to enhance content protection across its distribution workflows. "NAGRA provides the most efficient, flexible, and powerful solution that seamlessly integrates into mediaspot®, our Digital Media Platform. This ensures that our customers' valuable assets remain secure from production to distribution, with no impact on quality or lead time." said Sébastien Arlaud, Director of Business and Innovation at VDM. "Available as a subscription-based option of mediaspot®, forensic watermarking capabilities are configurable and can be activated for one title, for the full catalog, for content that meets a particular criteria or just automatically applied - customers are free to decide." NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking is integrated into VDM's mediaspot® file distribution service to uniquely watermark all content delivered and published to third parties. The solution allows for quick and efficient identification of any source of content leaks, providing content owners with key intelligence for anti-piracy actions, while acting as a strong deterrent against illegal copying or distribution. "We pride ourselves on being the trusted partner for innovative companies, like VDM, who recognize that security can no longer be considered optional-but rather a core component to protect valuable assets essential to business success," said Olivier Met, SVP EMEA region at NAGRA. "NAGRA NexGuard continues to be the proven solution that delivers results for production and post-production houses, enabling them to keep control over the valuable content they produce as it progresses along increasingly distributed workflows." About NAGRA NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter ) and LinkedIn . About mediaspot® mediaspot® is a next gen MAM platform dedicated to distribution. Made and powered by VDM, the France-based leading provider of digital media solution for the AV industry, mediaspot® is the choice of French leading distribution companies (SND, Newen Connect, Federation international, Mediatoon…) For more information about mediaspot®, visit https://www.mediaspot.io For more information about VDM visit https://www.vdm.fr

Media contacts Christina Anderson Senior Director, Communications Kudelski Group +41 792 322 964 +41 217 320 626 christina.anderson@nagra.com



