Otis Worldwide: Otis Colleagues in Malaysia Host Kids Safety Ambassador Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Otis Worldwide



Kids Safety Ambassador Program participants show off their work

Otis colleagues in Malaysia recently hosted a Kids Safety Ambassador Program in partnership with its customer, Angsana Johor Bahru Mall, and local government authorities. The exciting program taught local children escalator and elevator safety tips through fun animations, quizzes and coloring contests.

One of the highlights of the event was incorporating the Otis "Little Engineers" STEM volunteer program, which gave the children an opportunity to build miniature elevator models alongside Otis volunteers.

Special thanks to Otis volunteers for their efforts and making this event a success as they help inspire the next generation of young innovators!

Click here to learn more about how Otis is working to encourage early STEM learning through volunteerism as we work towards 500,000 volunteer hours by 2030.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Otis Worldwide on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Otis Worldwide

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/otis-worldwide

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Otis Worldwide

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787500/otis-colleagues-in-malaysia-host-kids-safety-ambassador-program