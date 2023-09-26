Germany advanced its hydrogen ambitions this week with a fresh call for the International Green Hydrogen Promotion Program in Latin America, a collaborative deal with the UK government, and a tie-up between DHL and Sasol for sustainable aviation fuels based on green hydrogen (eSAF). UK Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance Lord Callanan and German State Secretary for Energy Philip Nimmermann signed a joint declaration of intent in Berlin this week to bolster the international hydrogen market and expedite the integration of low-carbon hydrogen into their respective energy portfolios. ...

