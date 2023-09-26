ABC arbitrage: Continuation of liquidity contract of ABC ARBITRAGE

Continuation of liquidity contract of ABC ARBITRAGE
ABC ARBITRAGE informs that it will continue the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, adding the following additional resources:
- 80,000 in cash (transfer executed on 21 September 2023).
As a reminder:
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account:
- 51,410 shares
- € 111,829.43
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 783
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,120
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 125,924 shares for € 781,516.85
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 115,527 shares for € 719,846.14
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 28,440 shares
- € 49,007.93
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|Contacts: abc-arbitrage.com (http://www.abc-arbitrage.com/)
Relations actionnaires: actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com
Relations presse: VERBATEE / v.sabineu@verbatee.com
|EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B
ISIN: FR0004040608
Reuters BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP
Attachment
- ABCA CP 202309 Continuation of liquidity contract (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4006831e-3536-4e83-8d90-431c9529b429)